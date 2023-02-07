Standing Seam Roof Cost: A Guide From Colony Roofers

Standing seam roofs are a popular choice for commercial and residential buildings in Atlanta, GA due to their durability, longevity, and low maintenance requirements. These roofs are made from panels of metal that are joined together by raised seams, which gives them their distinctive appearance and helps to protect against water infiltration. While standing seam roofs tend to be more expensive upfront than other types of roofing materials, they can save homeowners money in the long run due to their long lifespan and low maintenance costs.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the cost of standing seam roof in Atlanta, GA, and some of the factors that can impact the price.

Factors Affecting the Cost of Standing Seam Roof

One of the main factors that will affect the cost of a standing seam roof is the size of the roof. The larger the roof, the more material and labor will be required, and the higher the cost will be.

The slope of the roof can also impact the cost, as steeper roofs may require additional support and may be more difficult to work on.

The type of metal used for the roof will also play a role in the overall cost. Aluminum, copper, and steel are all common options for standing seam roofs, with aluminum being the most affordable and copper being the most expensive.

Another factor to consider when estimating the cost of a standing seam roof is the complexity of the roof design. If the roof has a lot of angles, slopes, or other features that require custom fabrication, it will likely be more expensive than a simple, straightforward roof design.

The location of the roof will also impact the cost, as roofs in more remote or difficult-to-access locations may require additional equipment and labor to reach.

In addition to the materials and labor required for the standing seam roof itself, there may be other costs to consider, such as the removal and disposal of the old roof, any necessary repairs to the roof deck or underlying structure, and the cost of any permits or inspections required by local building codes. It’s also a good idea to budget for additional expenses such as roof flashing, drip edge, and other roofing accessories that may be needed to complete the installation.

How Much Does a Standing Seam Roof Cost?

As a rough estimate, the cost of a standing seam roof in Atlanta, GA can range from around $8 to $20 per square foot, depending on the size and complexity of the roof and the materials used. This means that a 1,500 square foot roof could cost anywhere from $12,000 to $30,000 or more to install. However, it’s important to keep in mind that these are just rough estimates and that the actual cost of a standing seam roof in Atlanta may vary based on a number of factors. To get a more accurate estimate, it’s a good idea to contact a few local roofing contractors and request quotes for your specific project.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Roofing Contractor

When it comes to choosing a roofing contractor, it’s important to take the time to do your research and choose a reputable and qualified professional to ensure your roofing project is completed correctly and safely. Here are some factors to consider when choosing a roofing contractor:

License and insurance: Make sure the contractor you choose is licensed and insured. This will protect you in case of any accidents or damage during the project. Experience: Look for a contractor with a proven track record of success in the roofing industry. Ask for references and check with the Better Business Bureau to make sure the contractor has a good reputation. Quality of materials: Choose a contractor that uses high-quality materials and follows industry best practices. This will ensure that your roof is built to last and you get the best value for your money. Price: While it’s important to get a good price for your roofing project, keep in mind that the lowest bid may not always be the best choice. Be sure to compare the bids from multiple contractors and consider the value, not just the cost. Communication: Choose a contractor that is easy to communicate with and willing to answer your questions and address your concerns. This will help ensure that the project runs smoothly and that you’re satisfied with the final result. Warranty: Make sure the contractor offers a warranty for their work. This will give you peace of mind and protect you in case of any problems that may arise in the future.

Check potential roofing contractors against the factors above to ensure you hire one that is qualified, reliable, and capable of completing your roofing project to your satisfaction.

Importance of Professional Installation

When it comes to standing seam roof installation, it is important to have the work performed by a professional. Professional installation can help to ensure that the roof is properly installed and that all the necessary details are taken care of. Here are a few of the key benefits of working with a professional roofing contractor:

Proper installation techniques – They have the experience and knowledge to install standing seam roofing in a manner that will ensure it is secure and durable. They know the best techniques for properly attaching the roof to the structure, ensuring that the roof is properly sealed, and that the roofing material is properly secured to the roof deck.

Code compliance – They will be familiar with all of the local building codes and regulations. They will ensure that your roof is installed in accordance with all local and national building codes, and will ensure that the installation meets all safety requirements.

Warranty protection – They will provide a warranty for their work. This means that you can feel confident that your roof is properly installed and that you will be protected in the event of any defects or malfunctions.

Time savings – Installing a standing seam roof can be a time-consuming and complex process. By working with a professional, you can save time and reduce the stress of trying to do the work yourself. A professional roofer can handle all the necessary details and will be able to complete the installation in a timely manner.

Overall, standing seam roofs are a durable and long-lasting choice for most buildings, and while they may have a higher upfront cost compared to other roofing materials, they can save homeowners money in the long run due to their low maintenance requirements and long lifespan.