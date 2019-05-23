What You Might Not Have Known About SSSniperWolf, and Was She Involved in Porn?

The famous gaming YouTuber SSSniperWolf is a badass girl. She is only 24 years old and has been growing more and more popular. Her real name is Lisa, and as of now, she has over 4 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She has gathered these subscribers thanks to her many gaming videos and cosplay. Keep reading to learn some things you probably didn’t know about SSSniperWolf.

1. She has been playing games since she was very young

Lisa or SSSniperWolf shared in her draw my life that she was born pn October 22, 1992 in England. After two of her brothers were born, the family decided to move to Arizona, where she still lives today. In the bio of her youtube channel, she wrote that she has been playing video games since she was only 6 years old. She got her first gaming console when she was 8. It was a PlayStation.

2. She is very good at hula hooping

She’s not only good at gaming, but she also has other talents, one of them being – hula hooping. She said in a video from 2014: “When I was in sixth grade, I got top prize in my school for a hula-hooping contest,” she explained. “Weird, but I am crazy good at hula hooping.” “I think it was for a couple of hours I hula hooped in that contest, and then someone made me laugh and I dropped it.”

3. She’s good at crafts

SSSniperWolf actually has two channels, her second one being Little Lia, where she shows of her great crafting skills. In one of her videos, she said: “I like to make stuff. I’ve always been into crafts, like making things around the house, making bracelets, decorating—you know, Martha Stewart s***.” Gaming is still her priority though.

4. She tried going to college but ended up dropping out

She talked about trying to go to college, but ended up hating it and dropped out. She tried community college and also a university for pharmacists, but that didn’t work out either.

5. She is scared of doctors

Like many other people, Lisa is not a big fan of going to the doctor. Well, she is really not a fan, since she hasn’t gone to one in 10 years. She has talked about it on her channel. “I am extremely terrified of the doctor,” she admitted. “I haven’t been to the doctor in almost 10 years. That’s crazy business right there, right? I know it’s crazy. I’m pretty healthy; I take care of myself.” She explained that “I am terrified because a doctor made me take off my clothes for no reason in front of my mom when I was a kid, so I’ve not been to the doctor since then, and I don’t ever think I can.”

She did go and see one in 2016, thankfully.

6. She wants nothing to do with porn

Because of the fact that she contacted Pornhub on Twitter a lot of people thought that she was going to film porn but that was not what it was about. She explained in one of her videos that the reason why she contacted them was that someone was putting up videos and putting SSSniperWolf in the title. She continued to say that “There’s no benefit for me. People do porn for two reasons: one for money, obviously; 99 percent of people do it for money because it’s easy money. Two, because they like it. I don’t think I would enjoy that, like, being naked for everyone to see and doing personal things like that.” “No, I’m not comfortable,” she added in the video. There were also rumors she was offered $80,000 to film porn but these were never confirmed.