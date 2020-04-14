Spring Plumbing Maintenance Checklist For Beginners – A 2020 Guide

You probably already know that your HVAC unit needs regular annual maintenance, but, did you know that your plumbing system also needs to be check and maintained once a year? If your answer to this question is “no”, now might be a good time to examine if everything is working properly.

The article below is going to feature a checklist that you can use for your spring plumbing maintenance. Now, you should know that these tips are for beginners, hence, if you never did it before, simply follow the tips and you’ll be good to go. Let’s take a closer look at the guide:

First Things First, Examine if There Are Any Leaks

The very first thing you should do is see if there are any leaks. This means that you should head to your bathroom and look at the faucets and toilets. Flush your toilet and see if there are any leaks around the connections, and you should do the same thing with your faucets.

If it turns out that there is liquid dripping, installing new fixtures or fixing it can help your faucet, toilet, and tub work better. Additionally, you won’t be wasting any water, which means that you can lower your bills. After you do this, next check the visible pipes – which are usually accessible in the basement or under the sink.

Extreme cold and snow might have caused the pipes to freeze several times, and once spring came, they might have cracked, hence, the most perfect time for checking your plumbing is during this season. If there are any cracked pipes, they might get even more destroyed over time, which is why you should definitely check them.

The Water Bowl Needs to Be Inspected

Take a look at your toilet again, but this time, check the tank as well. If it looks like it is in good condition, you should add 4 to 5 drops of food coloring in the water tank. Wait for about 20 minutes and then look at the bowl. If there is no color in it, you can clear it. However, if there is coloring, you’ll need to call a plumbing professional.

The coloring in the bowl means that there is a leak somewhere, but, those leaks are difficult to find. Hence, you should definitely opt for hiring a plumber to fix the problem, especially since it can further damage the pipes and your home. If you are interested in seeing what professional services you can opt for, check out quickcleardrainage.co.uk for more info.

The Drains Need to Be Cleaned Regularly

If there is an odor coming from any of the drains, it might be a sign that you need to clean them. A drain that works well does not release any stench, which is why it is important for you to place strains that will prevent debris and hair from entering the pipes and creating a clog.

After you have treated a problematic drain with a powerful cleaner, you should pour water in the drains that are not used often. This will fill the pipes with water, and it will definitely hinder and stench from sneaking into your bathroom – which is something that can spread to the rest of your home as well.

The Water Heater Needs Maintenance As Well

The water heater in your house takes perfect care of you and your family members, so, you should also take proper care of it too. The first thing that is worth mentioning is that newer models of heater are more energy-efficient, hence, if you have one that is over a decade old, you might want to consider getting a new one. But, if you do not want to change it, there are some things that you can do to ensure that it functions to its full capacity.

Firstly, check if the temperature is not set above 48°C. This will lower your electricity bill and it will also ensure that there is no scalding – which is something no one wants to experience. To be extra careful and safe, you should move any objects from around the heater.

Check if Your Sump Pump is Working

To ensure that your sump pump works, you can take a bucket, fill it with water, and pour it into the area the pump is placed. It should immediately start working, drain the water, and then shut down by itself. If it does not do that, it is possible that you’ll need to fix it or in some cases, replace the entire unit.

Appliances That Use Water Need to Be Examined

If you have any appliances that use water to function – such as the washing machine and a dishwasher – check if their water supply is leak-free. If you notice that the hoses became weak, you should immediately replace them, especially since they can cause damage to your appliance if they break.

Bonus Tip – Outdoor Plumbing is Also a Thing

Once you are done with inspecting your indoor plumbing, you then move to your backyard. If there are any pipes or drains around your hose, make sure that you check them for any signs of breakage or leaks. Additionally, you need to ensure that the gutters and downspouts are cleared, without any leaves and debris clogging them.

If you have a faucet in your yard, make sure that the water flows properly and whether it needs to be replaced – which can happen, especially if the winter was harsh and cold. Once you have done everything on this list, you can rest assured that your plumbing system is reading for the hot, summer season!

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of things that you should do in order to maintain your plumbing system. By doing so, you’ll not only avoid costly repairs but, you might also save a lot of money by fixing the leaks that caused your water bills to be quite high. So, now that you know what you should do, do not waste any more time. Instead, start from the first tip in this article and ensure that everything is working properly.