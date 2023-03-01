9 Spring Getaways In the USA

Mild temperatures that aren’t too hot or cold, blooming wildflowers and fewer crowds make spring a great time to take a vacation. Many areas of the U.S. offer beautiful scenery and fun activities to enjoy during this time of year. Here are some of the best spring getaway destinations in the country.

1. Texas Hill Country

This hilly part of central and southern Texas provides stunning fields filled with colorful bluebonnets in March and April. Other wildflowers in vivid colors can be seen in this region during spring as well. Scenic drives along Highway 290, wineries, and Enchanted Rock are just some of the local activities and attractions to include in a spring getaway to this part of the U.S. From Austin to San Antonio, Texas Hill Country also offers plenty of places to stay, including bed and breakfasts, luxurious hotels, and campgrounds.

2. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Visiting Santa Fe in spring offers cooler weather to walk around in compared to summer’s scorching heat and sun. This enchanting city is filled with art galleries, farmers markets, museums, and many other attractions. Take in an open-air show at the Santa Fe Opera House, or unwind in one of the city’s spas. Several tours of the city and surrounding area are available as well, including art tours and air tours. Santa Fe accommodations to choose from include campgrounds, cabins, hotels, resorts, and bed and breakfasts.

3. Washington, DC

Cherry blossoms are the main draw in Washington, DC in spring. These lovely pink and white flowers cover cherry trees throughout the city, creating a picturesque environment. DC also holds the National Cherry Blossom Festival in spring each year, which features kite flying, a parade, tours, live performances, and more. Keep in mind that the peak blooming period can range from mid-March to early April. DC offers many hotel accommodations, although they tend to book quickly for spring vacations, thanks to those cherry blossoms.

4. Woodburn, Oregon

Woodburn, located roughly 30 minutes south of Portland, offers a great place to see tulips and other flowers in bloom. The Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn holds an annual festival that goes from March to May. Hot air balloons can give you a bird’s eye view of Willamette Valley. Other activities and attractions to enjoy during a spring trip include local wineries, golf courses, and premium shopping outlets. Woodburn has several hotels, bed and breakfasts, and inns to choose from for accommodations while you’re in town.

5. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee

Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the gateway town of Gatlinburg offer the ideal place to go for a springtime getaway. Enjoy views of the sunny forest floor covered with wildflowers before the tree canopy fully blooms. The best time to go is March or April, but keep in mind that the peak season for wildflowers varies from year to year. Scenic drives and hikes provide great ways to explore the park in spring and take in the views. Nearby Gatlinburg also offers entertainment, shopping, and other attractions. For accommodations, cheap Gatlinburg cabins filled with modern amenities offer luxury and private space in the surrounding foothills.

6. Finger Lakes, New York

The Finger Lakes region in upstate New York is filled with many narrow lakes that provide beautiful views. This area becomes crowded with visitors when the weather gets hotter in summer, but spring offers smaller crowds, more peace and quiet, and milder temperatures. During a spring vacation in the Finger Lakes, you can hike near waterfalls in Watkins Glen State Park, visit local wineries, and browse farmers markets. Accommodation options in this region range from spas and resorts to campgrounds and charming bed and breakfasts.

7. Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head Island is a perfect spot for a golf vacation in spring. The island has notable golf courses, along with many other attractions. Going in spring means you’ll beat the summer crowds, so you can enjoy golfing and other activities at your own pace. Even if it’s not quite warm enough for swimming in the ocean during spring, you can still take strolls along the beach, shop at local boutiques, explore museums, and visit other attractions. Oceanfront cottages and hotels in Hilton Head offer calming views of the water.

8. Holland, Michigan

Holland is home to fields full of tulips in spring, making it a colorful place to take a vacation. The Tulip Time Festival celebrates the city’s Dutch roots with food, parades, dancing, music concerts, and other activities. Visit the Veldheer Tulip Gardens and downtown to see these brightly colored flowers in full bloom. Other local attractions in Holland include Windmill Island Gardens, which has a carousel and historic windmill, and Nelis’ Dutch Village, where you can watch woodcarving and see other historic sites. Places to stay in Holland include cottages, boutique hotels, resorts, and inns.

9. St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is the place to go for baseball enthusiasts during spring as MLB season kicks off. Even if you’re not a baseball fan, St. Louis has plenty to offer. The city celebrates St. Louis Earth Day Festival in April with live performances, educational activities, local cuisine, and more. Other attractions to visit during your spring vacation include the famous Gateway Arch, Forest Park, Saint Louis Zoo, and Missouri Botanical Garden. St. Louis has many accommodation options, including hotels with views of the Arch.s