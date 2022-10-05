7 Red-Flag Signs to Spot Online Poker Cheats in 2022

Online poker cheats often use different techniques to take advantage of unsuspecting players. These methods include ghosting, multi-accounting, marked cards, and sharing of hand histories. However, there are some ways to identify these methods in online casinos. These cheating methods are not illegal, but they can be quite frustrating.

1. Ghosting

Ghosting is one of the most common online poker cheats, and it’s a fairly effective strategy for winning big amounts of money. It is best used at the end of an online tournament when the prize pool is large and the player’s advantage can be substantial. It can also help a player win a large pot without hurting their opponents during online betting.

Ghosting is a common strategy used by experienced players. It entails another player gambling in a player’s position and giving them advice. This strategy is banned in live tournaments, but it is legal when done online. This technique is especially popular with free tools such as Teamviewer or Skype, which can transmit real-time pictures of the poker table.

2. Multi-Accounting

Multi-accounting is a common problem that has cost some poker players big money. It’s against the rules to use more than one account at any given time, and it’s also considered cheating. Recent high-profile cheating scandals have resulted in the ban of some players.

Many online poker rooms in casinos strictly prohibit multi-accounting. It can lead to the suspension of your account and confiscation of your bankroll. In some cases, multi-accounting is necessary to increase your chances of winning a tournament.

3. Marked Cards

Marked cards have barcode markings on their four edges. These marks are not visible to the naked eye, but they are used by special camera scanners to spot cheating. These cameras record images of marked cards and analyze them to determine winning hands and the ranking of all hands. It can determine the best two hands and then report them to the user before the cards are dealt.

4. Sharing of Hand Histories

This is a relatively new exposed trend of online poker cheating. Users have reported seeing hand histories shared by players whom they know to be cheating. These hand histories include IP addresses, hole cards, and other identifying information. The two players involved in the cheating scandal were anonymous but used the same screen name. They shared hand histories from specific poker games with each other.

5. Collusion with Dealers

One of the most obvious signs that someone is colluding with dealers is that they make rash decisions. Whether it’s folding for a small river bet or making a big fold when they have a strong hand, colluders will do whatever it takes to protect their collusion. This is a major sign of a cheater and could lead to a ban.

Another sign that a player is colluding with dealers is the soft play strategy. In this strategy, the cheater deceives the victim by making conservative plays while simultaneously providing information to the other colluding participants. These small bets give the illusion that a player is making the best play, but it doesn’t help the colluding players.

6. Clever Bots

Identifying clever bots is an important first step to preventing the cheating of online poker gamblers. Because bots are not human, players should be able to easily identify them. In some cases, gamers can tell whether a bot is human or a bot by the time it has logged in and out a few times. Regardless of the method used, players should report bots privately to the game moderator or online casino security team. Providing proof will enable the team to investigate the situation and punish cheaters. While poker bots are getting smarter every year, humans still have an edge against them.

7. Awareness of Being Cheated

A poker player can also spot a cheater by examining their hands and analyzing their previous games’ statistics. Another way to detect a cheater is to watch how other players play the game. If someone seems too polished or perfect, it may be a sign that they are cheating. Report the cheater to the poker site immediately. They will then take action.

What to Do If You Think You’re Being Cheated

If you think you’re being cheated at online poker, there are a few things you can do to try to confirm your suspicions. First, pay attention to patterns in the hands you’re dealt and the hands that are played out. If you notice any unusual patterns, it’s possible that someone is using a software program to select which cards are dealt.

Second, keep track of the bets that are being made. If you see sudden, large bets that don’t seem to make sense, it’s possible that someone is trying to manipulate the pot size.

Finally, if you have any doubts about the fairness of the game, you can always contact the site’s customer support team and ask them to look into it. Remember, it’s important to be vigilant when playing online poker, as there are always people out there who are looking to take advantage of unsuspecting players.

The Consequences of Cheating

The immediate consequence is that you will lose money. Cheaters can take advantage of honest players in a number of ways, including collusion (working together with other players to fix hands), botting (using computer programs to play automatically), and simply using their experience and skills to outplay their opponents.

Beyond the financial cost, discovering that someone has been cheating can also be a huge blow to your confidence. It can be difficult to trust other players after you’ve been cheated, and it may make you hesitant to play online poker altogether.

If you suspect that someone is cheating, the best thing to do is report it to the poker site immediately. Most sites have strict policies against cheating and will take appropriate action if they find evidence of it. Taking action against cheaters helps to create a fairer and more enjoyable poker environment for everyone.

Conclusion

Poker is a game of skill, but there’s always the possibility of encountering a cheat. By being aware of the red-flag signs to spot online poker cheats, you can help protect yourself and improve your chances of coming out ahead. If you suspect that someone may be cheating, don’t hesitate to report them to the authorities. With everyone playing fair, we can all enjoy the game even more.