The best sports betting sites are those that have a wide array of games with favorable odds for the player. For example, you can immediately see this once you get past the Vulkan Bet login page.

The thing with today’s betting atmosphere is that there are hundreds of sports betting sites, and it can be an overwhelming experience to choose one. Today, we will solve this problem by giving you a list of the best sports betting sites!

1. VulkanBet

VulkanBet is one of the biggest sports betting sites in the world, and they also have an online casino. They offer a wide variety of games, plus they allow you to place single or multiple bets.

Here are some of the sports you can find here:

NBA

NHL

Soccer

Table Tennis

MMA

Vulkan Bet accepts many types of payments, including cards and e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. They also source their games from reputable suppliers like EvoPlay and Oryx Gaming.

2. GGBet

GGBet provides not only sports betting but also eSports. One benefit you get from joining this sports betting site is its promotions.

Here are the games you bet on:

Basketball

Soccer

Tennis

Snooker

MMA

They also have consistent promotions and tournaments. If you happen to chance upon a promo, grab it, as they would give you free cash that you can use to wager.

3. DraftKings

DraftKings is a popular sports booking site in the United States, Canada, and a few select countries. The website is easy to use, and they are one of the few sportsbooks that offer same-game parlays.

Here are the pros of betting on DraftKings:

They have an app for Android and iOS.

Their business is legit, and they offer a high degree of security.

They offer plenty of sports betting market.

DraftKings has a loyalty program where you will earn points for the wagers you make. You can swap these points with cash and use the cash to bet wager again.

4. Betway

Betway is a generous sports betting site where you can get as much as $30 for joining. They offer special promotions if there is an anticipated match in any sporting event.

Depending on what you want, you can select from their list of promotions. However, the free cash you get can only be used in certain events.

Betway not only offers sports betting, but they also have an online casino from the same site. In addition, they have added live dealer games.

5. Bet365

Bet 365 is one of the world’s most popular and biggest sportsbooks. Like Betway, the company has also expanded its offering from sports betting to online casino games.

Here are some sports you can bet on:

Cricket

Golf

Ice Hockey

Greyhounds

Table Tennis

If you get tired of betting on sports, you can always shift to their casino and live dealer games. They also have a poker section, but you will play against machines, not humans.

6. 888 Sport

888 started as an online casino, but it expanded its service to sports betting. Today, it is one of the most dominant sports betting sites in the world.

Here are some sports you can bet on:

Basketball

Soccer

Tennis

Boxing

MMA

888 has a license from UKGC. As such, bettors can rest assured that the company is safe and secure. However, there is a wide list of countries they do not serve.

7. FanDuel

FanDuel is a specialist in fantasy betting. They provide great odds, and they allow people to bet live while streaming the games.

Here are the pros of FanDuel:

Competitive odds and pricing.

They offer same-game parlays.

Live streaming of the sports event is available.

The good news is that FanDuel uses software programs developed by NetEnt and other well-known companies like NextGen Gaming, Everi, and IGT.

8. BetMGM

BetMGM is the sports betting site you want if you are from the US. It is one of the few sites that have a license to operate in the US mainland.

Here are the pros of BetMGM:

Lots of games to bet on.

Available in browser or app.

Excellent customer service.

Several payment methods are available.

BetMGM is not only a sportsbook but also an online casino. It offers great deals and several sports markets. The thing with this company is that signing up requires a tedious process.

9. Caesars

Caesars is also a US-based sportsbook. The beauty of betting on this site is that, win or lose, you qualify for regards. You can earn rewards credits and swap them for bonuses or sports tickets.

Here are the pros of Caesars:

There is an app for sports betting.

Lots of markets.

Great odds.

Since Caesars is a huge company, you can use your dining points. They also run promotions from time to time, so it is worth checking out.

10. WynnBET

WynnBET is both a sports betting site and a casino. They also have several promotions, and it is your pick which one of these promos attracts you the most.

Here are some games you can bet on:

NFL

NCAAF

NBA

MLB

What makes Wynn an excellent betting site is that they provide cheats and guides. If you are new to betting, you can read their blogs and tutorial to learn how to wager.

Summary

There are many sports betting sites out there, but you must only bet on those who have already proven their credibility. All these ten betting sites are great, but the two best are Vulkan Bet and GGBet.

Sign up for an account now—it is free! If you chance upon a promotion, make sure you register and grab it so you can get more value from your time and money.