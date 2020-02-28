How To Spend Your Monsoon Vacation In Bali 2020

Bali is an insanely gorgeous island, even during the rainy season. With the Indian Ocean surrounding it and the weather a tad bit moody sometimes, you never know what amazing surprises Bali might have for you in the monsoon.

Once you have your travel insurance for Bali (check here), get ready to be directly taken to the world of peace, lush greenery, good rains, and amazing people!

Monsoon in Bali is a whole different world – the greenery and the outdoor ambiance might give you the chills. But if you want to soak in its true beauty of rain-soaked Bali, you need to include certain activities in your itinerary.

Here are top things that you must do for a heavenly off-season vacation in Bali during the monsoon –

1. Perfume Shops

Perfume Shops in Bali give you the chance to create your perfect mixture of scents and fragrance oils. That is a unique opportunity to get the ideal, and only smell that lets you flaunt the ultimate Bali vibe. Plus, what’s better than wearing a scent that is self-made and self-customized?

2. Shopping

Visiting a new place without shopping is a big no-no. Bali has to offer unusual items that also include clothes, edibles, shoes, and much more. You can visit authentic shops that serve goods for what Bali is known for. You will find footwear, traditional dresses in Bali you will get traditional jewelry as well.

Inner peace

Bali is a place that automatically brings peace to you. With ancient and intriguing temples such as Gunung Kawi Temple, Pura Taman Saraswati Temple, and Tanha Lot – you are sure to be soaked in serenity and enigma. These temples and the architecture depict the early years of Bali before it was a global tourist destination. The natural surroundings of these temples can be seen in their purest and prettiest form during monsoon.

Scuba diving

Sounds quite thrilling! When you go to the land of beaches and seas, scuba diving is a must. But during the monsoon season? Yes, that would be a whole new experience that can change your life and give you a memorable time. Scuba diving is a MUST. You get to greet and meet the underwater life and explore a beautiful underwater world filled with colorful creatures.

Museums

If you love history, you are going to love the museums of Bali. On a day when the rains seem too heavy, you can head straight to the museums to explore the rich and authentic history of Bali. Knowledge and art are worth the entire trip to Bali.

Tips for traveling to Bali

Taking into account that Bali is one of our favorite destinations in the world, we want to help you with a selection, according to our experience.

Passport and Visa to Indonesia

Before and during your trip to Indonesia, you must take into account several crucial things that refer to the passport and visa:

– The passport must have a minimum validity of 6 months and two blank pages (at least) to travel to Bali.

– The customs forms will be delivered to you on the plane, which you will have to fill out and provide it once you pass the immigration control. In addition to this, you can be asked to show airline tickets, reservations, passports, and so on.

– Once you pass immigration control, you must go through an X-ray control, then go directly to the visa area.

Currency exchange in Bali

Of course, another option in Bali is the currency exchange. In most tourist areas, you will find exchange agencies. We advise you to look carefully at the commissions and the change before doing any operation since, in the end, they usually have worse change than taking out directly from the cashier.

Malaria in Bali

We always recommend going to your vaccination center to consult before any trip, since health is an important issue. However, there is no risk of Malaria in Bali nowadays.

Of course, if you are going to extend your trip to Lombok, it is best to consult with medical experts, as there are some risky areas.

Bali travel insurance

Another tip for traveling to Bali is to have your travel insurance ready. As we always say, there is nothing better than going quietly, and for that, travel insurance is essential. We always travel insured with

How to travel around Bali

One of the essential questions, when you start preparing your travel to Bali, is how to get around the island.

You must know that Bali public transport is practically non-existent. In the past, it did exist, but at present, there are mostly cars or motorcycles.

That is why there are three options, according to your situation.

Car with driver in Bali

That is one of the most frequently recommended ways of moving around Bali, especially if you are going to be on the island for less than a week and want to know all the most important and tourist places.

That is why we recommend this form of transport since it is a very enriching experience. In addition to having a driver that will take you to the most incredible places on the island, you will have a guide that will explain all the curiosities and history of Bali and the sites you visit.

Car rental in Bali

That is another one of the options to move around Bali. However, we also have to say that it is not the most favorite one among travelers nor the most recommended, especially if you are not used to driving outside Europe.

In our case, being on the island for a month, we decided that this was the best option since it would allow us to move freely and without schedules through Bali.

We leave you some information and advice about car rental in Bali:

– The price of car rental in Bali varies according to the agency, but in general, you can count about 25000 rupees per day, which is about 15 euros/day.

The model we rented was an Avanza, which we have to say, has gone pearly.

– The car has no insurance, so you must pay anything you do, provided it is your fault.

– In general, moving along the most tourist routes, you will need to put about 150000 rupees of gasoline for 3-4 days.

– The full deposit of Avanza is about Rs 350000.

Can’t wait to head to Bali? Well, do not forget to go back home, because it is so easy to forget the real world when you are in Bali during the monsoon rains!