Spark Plug: What It’s For and When It’s Time To Change

If you know little about vehicle mechanics, you may not know what a spark plug is. If so, the important thing to know is that this is a fundamental part of engine operation. And that goes for both cars and motorcycles.

So for you to do your part and take good care of your vehicle, we now present an article about the spark plug. By the way, how do you know if the car or motorcycle plug is bad?

Let’s find out from now on.

In addition, throughout the reading, you will know what the most common defects are, when it is time to change the part and if it is possible to identify which is the best spark plug for your vehicle.

What is the spark plug for?

Let’s start with the basics. Its role is simple but very important. It is she who supplies the spark, also called the electric spark, which is responsible for starting the engine. For this reason, problems with ignition may be directly related to the spark plug. It needs to be in good condition as this not only helps in the engine performance of the vehicle but can also influence fuel consumption.

Interesting, isn’t it?

When is it time to change the spark plug?

The spark plug is one of the engine parts that most needs attention from drivers. It is very important to know how to identify the signals that the car gives. This helps identify when the spark plug is not working as it should.

Here are some important questions to ask in this diagnosis:

Does your car seem to lose more power?

Was there an engine performance drop?

Do you have the impression that gasoline lasts less and less?

Also, did you notice that the vehicle exhaust is emitting high-level pollutants?

Most common defects

It is important to know how to recognize the defects to provide the exchange.

Plug wear

As it is constantly in operation, its wear is inevitable. With each spark, the spark plug is slightly worn on the electrodes, increasing the distance between them and requiring a higher working voltage throughout the ignition system. The result is a deterioration of the component itself, as well as cables and coils.

In other words, the spark plug can also cause problems in coils and cables.