Neymar’s Ex Soraja Vucelic Stuns Fans With The Video Of Her Workout

Former Playboy model Soraja Vucelic has stunned her fans on Instagram with her latest video from the gym. Vucelic, who was romantically linked to the Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar in 2014, uploaded a clip of herself appearing to walk on a treadmill.

Vucelic started modeling at the age of 19 and was crowned the Serbian Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 2011. The brunette beauty also studied psychology at the University of Belgrade Faculty of Philosophy in the Serbian capital Belgrade.