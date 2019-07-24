Sony Music Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group announce the new Liquid State label

The label will discover, exhibit and develop the abundant local talent to create original content and offer unparalleled support to international artists of the region

Sony Music Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group today announced the launch of the dance and electronic music label, Liquid State, in Hong Kong.

Liquid State is the new headquarters of electronic and EDM artists from the Asian and international region. The label will discover, exhibit and develop the abundant local talent to create original content and offer unparalleled support to international artists of the region.

Liquid State will be the main brand of community and lifestyle of dance and electronic music throughout the region, incorporating live tours, club events, and exclusive special experiences.

Liquid State will further increase the incredible growth of dance music in the Asian region, which has seen EDM festivals shoot up to record numbers and the evolution of a vibrant local club scene.

Liquid State will have original content thanks to the experience of the world leader Sony Music in the recording world and with the powerful marketing of TME and digital services i.e. Kugou, Kuwo, and QQ Music. Besides, Tencent media channels also support Liquid State and its artists.

A global superstar with multiple platinum albums and Sony Music artist, Alan Walker, will be an integral part of Liquid State, with the talented Norwegian 20-year-old group launching a series of exclusive collaborations in 2018. In 2017, Walker took first place on the QQ Music list with the record number of more than six billion plays and reached the highest position in the Top 100 DJ Mag survey. He entered the world music scene for the first time with his innovative single ‘Faded’ in December 2015, which has sold more than 9.4 million units worldwide, in addition to having been reproduced more than 1.600 million times in digital platforms. It is the first of a wave of DJs and international collaborators to be part of the Liquid State movement.

Walker says: “Asia is a very important place for me and today I am here for helping the Tencent music and Sony music with the launch of Liquid state. Each of them has played an important role in my career so far, and now that they are joining forces, I am convinced that Liquid State will grow to play an important role in the creation of new Asian artists on a global scale, as well as to allow that international artists release the enormous potential that is within the Asian market.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

By three main music service providers, including Kugou, Kuwo, and QQ Music, TME is a leading online music services company in China, offering services such as digital music players, karaoke. Mobile online, live music shows, a delegation of copyrights, advertising and other business derived from music. It is committed to providing music services optimized for the needs of the Chinese market, including bringing high-quality digital services to music listeners, serving multiple use cases, helping music producers promote the development of authorized content and contributing to the advancement of the music of China’s digital music industry in general.