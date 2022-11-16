YouTube is the biggest platform for music and videos in the whole world. However just because a song is popular doesn’t mean that it is liked and on the same note just because something is liked does not mean that it’s performed by someone that we all know and love. When we think about the biggest singers and songwriters we usually believe that whatever they place on the market is going to be loved by everyone. However, some of the most popular tunes of all time are also some of the ones that are the most disliked. For example, the Baby shark dance, as well as Justin Bieber’s Baby, are some of the most disliked songs on YouTube. Nevertheless, in this article, we are not going to talk about that instead we are going to talk about the positive things that come from this platform. Keep on reading to find out which song has the most likes on YouTube.

Which video had the most views and likes on the first day after release?

Before we get to the point and give you more information on the likes let’s first talk about the views. The reason why views are important is that usually with views there comes engagement. No matter if the engagement is positive or negative and no matter if there are just likes dislikes or comments at the end of the day it is important for people to talk about something.

When millions of people gathered together to wait for a song or a new video release that means that the artist or the tune itself is going to get a lot of clouts. It is said that there is no such thing as bad press and on the same note there is no such thing as excessive views.

When an artist creates a video and releases a song, of course, they hope that they’re going to get positive feedback however even negative feedback brings them money. When people decide to go on the biggest platform in the world and they decide to engage with the video ultimately it’s going to lead to a lot of people making an impression. First and foremost we have the advertisements that are on every video on YouTube and next of course we have the artist as well as the tune.

Without further ado, the most viewed and liked videos in the first 24 hours are the ones of the Korean band BTS. Their songs Butter and Dynamite take first and second place when it comes to the most viewed videos on the first day after release, and it is estimated that they had about 110 and 101 million views respectively.

Sometimes it can be difficult to find specific tunes on this platform even though it contains millions of videos. If you’re looking to find a tune but not necessarily the video then you can use platforms such as Fakaza and explore tunes and artists that are extremely popular right now and that are on the rise.

Which song has the most likes?

Now let’s talk about the songs that have gotten the most likes when they were released and that still hold that number one spot even though they have been on YouTube for a long time.

Chances are, you know most of the songs that have gotten the most positive feedback after they have been released and on the number one spot, it’s the song Despacito by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee. This tune was released at the beginning of 2017 and currently, it has more than 50 million likes. On the number one spot comes See you again and this was the theme song of the movie Fast and Furious. It was released by Wiz Khalifa and it features Charlie Puth. It was released in the middle of 2015 and it currently has close to 40 million likes.

Previously we mentioned the Baby shark dance and even though it is a song that has gotten a lot of dislikes it is also in the top three spots when it comes to the most positive feedback. This tune was released in the middle of 2016 and currently, it has about 37 million likes. The song Dynamite performed by the Korean BTS is another tune that holds the position in the top ten list and it was released in the middle of 2020. Currently, it holds the 4th place on the list of most-liked videos and songs on YouTube and it has around 35 million likes. On the 5th spot, we have Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You which was released at the beginning of 2017. This year was extremely successful for singers and songwriters and in this year there were a lot of tunes released that became the biggest hits on the platform. Shape of you currently has about 30 million likes.

On this list, you can find some of the most popular artists of the decade including Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Maroon 5, and Imagine Dragons. All of the tunes have gotten dozens of millions of likes and the number keeps getting higher by the day. Some of us have viewed and listened to these songs only once or twice by choice while others are huge contributors to the number of users that these videos and tunes have gotten.

No one would be surprised to hear that at the end of the day Despacito has the most likes because this tune was a huge hit as soon as it came out as well as even now. Most of us know every single word of the song and it is a type of tune that makes you want to get up and start dancing.

Just because an artist is popular does not guarantee that their new release is going to be well-liked and accepted by the audience and at the same time just because someone is debuting on the platform does not mean that they are not going to get all the attention that they deserve. The most important thing is to enjoy the music that you’re listening to and to create your own playlist that is going to put a smile on your face every single day no matter if you’re going to work or coming back home.