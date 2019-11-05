Some Unusual Ways to Consume CBD – Are they Recommended by Doctors?

The full form of CBD is Cannabidiol. It was discovered in 1940. It is a chemical compound found in the hemp plant. CBD is currently used as a medication or supplement. CBD is non-psychoactive and is legal in all states of the USA and used as a medicine. CBD is a close associate of the marijuana plant. According to the World Health Organisation or WHO, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effect indicative of any abuse or dependence potential…….to date, there are no public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”

CBD oil is made by extracting cannabis from the cannabis plant and then mixing it with coconut or hemp oil. CBD oil claims to treat many chronic diseases such as anxiety and pain. CBD also claims to cure cancer, especially breast cancer. Research is going on in this field, and further proof is required to authenticate it.

CBD consumption is known to treat Alzheimer’s disease, heart problems, depression, epilepsy, and other neurological problems. CBD is a great discovery in the medical world, but it still being used as a supplement and not a prescribed medicine.

Benefits of CBD

help in pain management, especially in senior citizens. It reduces pain and inflammation. Seventy-five to eighty percent of senior citizens all over the world suffer from chronic pain and inflammation. Research shows CBD can cure pain related to arthritis, joint pain, and multiple sclerosis. Research has also shown that CBD has very less or no side effects, even in elders. So it can be an alternative to high-end medicines that have serious side effects.

is also helpful in treating Osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is a very painful condition of the bones when they lose their essential minerals and become fragile. This is a condition common in seniors and women. Research shows that CBD not only maintains bone health but also heals any bone fracture or diseases.

helps treat sleep disorders such as insomnia. To combat sleep disorders, most people turn to sleep pills, which have serious side effects such as anxiety and stress. CBD naturally calms the body and promotes proper sleep patterns.

consumption helps us stay away from strong and harmful medications. There are many medicines that have serious side effects, which instead of healing the body, further aggravates the problems. CBD is a life savior in such a case, especially in the case of senior citizens.

It has been proved by research that CBD helps treat high blood pressure naturally. The antioxidant properties of CBD help to improve heart health by purifying the blood. CBD is also known to help treat diabetic complications.

CBD is used as a potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Since CBD works by affecting the central nervous system, it can help treat nerve disorders. It can treat anxiety, aggression, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s disease, and several other nerve problems. Extensive research and clinical trials are going on in this field, and future CBD might become a prescribed medicine rather than a supplement.

Unusual ways to consume CBD

Tinctures

Consuming CBD through tinctures is the easiest way as it comes with a dropper. A dropper helps to maintain proper dosage. Tinctures are made by putting cannabis isolates in alcohol and then heating it in low temperatures. During the process, the extra alcohol evaporates, and you receive CBD in a concentrated form.

Tinctures of CBD take 20 to 40 minutes to produce the desired effect. Tinctures can be consumed sublingually or putting them under your tongue. Tinctures can also be mixed with food to avoid the taste.

Edibles

You can consume CBD in a variety of tasty ways. The taste of CBD may not be liked by everyone, so you can mix it with your everyday meals to get the desired effects. You can infuse CBD oil in cookies, milkshakes, savories, and gummies to hide the taste of CBD oil. You can add CBD in your coffee, cereals, lunch or dinner salad, ice creams, and hot tea, and the effects are as welcoming as ever.

Vaping CBD

Vaping CBD is a very popular way of consuming CBD as it has a negligible impact on the lungs.

E-Juice

E-juice is a liquid that is infused with CBD oil. The E-juice is filled into a cartridge, and the user inhales CBD from it by pressing it.

CBD honey sticks

Also known as honey straws, the CBD is produced in tubes, and you need to suck it out. They are infused with honey flavor and is small and easy to use.

Capsules

Capsules are the most effective way of consuming CBD. It is also easier to maintain the dosage with CBD capsules. You just have to remember to take them regularly.

Dosage of CBD

The amount of CBD you consume depends on your body weight, the condition to be treated, the condition of the patient, and the amount of CBD in each pill, drop, capsule, or gummy. Doctors recommend CBD but as a supplement and not as a prescribed medicine for any ailment. Doctors suggest the dose according to the amount of CBD you need.

It is easier to determine the dosage of capsules and gummies but a bit difficult to determine the dosage of tinctures and vapes.

Side effects of CBD

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Weight gain or loss

Avoid the use of CBD if pregnant, as there is no reliable information about its effect on the fetus. So, it is better to avoid CBD if pregnant or breastfeeding.

CBD can be given to children over the age of two years but not below that.

The above article gives detailed information on CBD. This is not a post that summarizes CBD oil companies but americanmarijuana.org gives a detailed review of its benefits, side effects, dosage, and ways of consumption.