Solar Panel Kits: What Are They – 2021 Guide

Let’s get to know how the tech-world constantly evolves. Technology development occurs every day. Due to it, the world changes into a sustainable habitat. One of the contributing factors of technology development is the necessity to consume renewable energy, such as solar energy. It gets consumed through newly developed technologies like solar panel kits.

What Are Solar Panel Kits?

These are bundles of equipment that aid the generation of solar energy. Photovoltaic (PV) panel kits help the consumer to easily install them with detailed instructions. The bundle can be assembled according to your preferences with the help of solar panel companies like Bay Solar Group.

What Components Must Be Included In A Solar Panel Kit?

While choosing a PV kit, three components should unquestionably be in a bundle. These three components are an inverter, a charge controller, and a battery.

Solar Panel

The main component that a kit should include is a solar panel, the heart of a PV system. The function of solar panels is to convert sunlight into electricity. They help you to get an unlimited amount of sunlight energy and consume it upon demand. Several sizes of the product exist, which means that you have a wide variety to choose from. The size of a panel may define its efficiency. Although you may choose a smaller one, the efficiency of a panel will be exactly the same as the company quotes it. That is, if you purchase one with 20% efficiency, you get exactly 20% energy – not less, not more.

Inverter

The function of an inverter is to convert the DC type of energy into the AC one. It converts the power to adjust it to your everyday consumption needs. The AC type of energy has the benefit of providing electricity over long distances in a variety of directions. Without an inverter, a solar panel kit won’t operate as you will most likely have no access to AC.

Charge Controller

Charge controllers are an essential part of a PV system. They regulate batteries included in a kit and take care of monitoring the charged excess energy. By tracking the excess energy, charge controllers allow you to monitor the cells of a PV kit and benefit from energy consumption to its maximum potential.

Without these components, a PV kit can’t operate efficiently. Moreover, without these components, the need to buy them separately will arise. Buying something separately from a bundle is never a good idea in a financial sense. The aim of purchasing a PV kit is to buy equipment that generates energy at a lower price and prevent other purchases. Accordingly, while gathering a bundle for your purchase, please be careful to include the three most essential components in it to ignore additional costs and inconvenience.

What Are The Other Components That A Solar Panel Kit Includes?

Battery

If you want to have a backup power source, then you need to be attentive and make sure to include a battery in your PV kit. Batteries provide you with the opportunity to have a backup power source without worrying about polluting the environment with greenhouse gas emissions. Besides, with batteries, the possibility of losing electricity during power outages disappears as you can store excess energy and get independent from the grid.

Mounting System

The mounting system or so-called racking system is an essential part of a kit. The mounting system concerns the process of installation. It helps to keep the PV system fixed on the roof. Besides, it aims at increasing the efficiency of the PV system as with the correct installation, the power that gets generated doubles. It is important to pay attention to whether the kit includes a mounting system or not. With a mounting system you make the installation process easier and enhance the efficiency of the system.

What Metrics Should Be Considered While Purchasing A Solar Panel Kit?

There is a huge variety of kits that you can choose from. That is why it is important to pay attention to the three crucial metrics while making a purchase. These three crucial metrics are efficiency, warranty, and performance.

Efficiency

Efficiency defines the panel’s quality in percentages. It displays how well a PV cell can process the conversion of sunlight into electricity. If you are attentive towards a metric of efficiency while making a purchase, you assure the maximum energy generation for your house.

Warranty

Warranty is a crucial metric as it certifies the quality of the product you are purchasing. If the PV kit you purchase has a warranty for materials and equipment, then you may be sure that your equipment won’t get to a point of operating with failures. The solar panel company will take care of any malfunctions that occur within the warranty time. The warranty that the company gives you is also responsible for efficiency deviations. If the company guarantees 20% efficiency, but in reality, your equipment gives out only 15%, you have all the rights to request support and a refund.

Performance

Temperature coefficient rating is responsible for the panel’s performance. It shows how the panel performs in bad conditions to allow you to ensure that your product is at its best state. The rule states that the lower the temperature coefficient rating, the better your product’s performance. The ideal temperature coefficient is -0.25 percent per degree Celsius. In the case of overheating, the PV system’s performance significantly suffers.

Are Solar Panel Kits Worth The Purchase?

Definitely! These are bundles of equipment that will help you switch from fossil fuels to a green energy source. With solar energy, you minimize environmental hazards, including climate change and pollution. Besides, you get financial benefits as the cost of purchasing a bundle is less than buying separate components from different suppliers and stores.

Bundles are easy to install as they have full step-by-step installation instructions. That is, if you don’t want to pay for an additional purchase of service, then you may install the equipment on your own. While purchasing a bundle of equipment, you need to be sure that it includes a solar panel, an inverter, and a charge controller. Above all, the metrics of efficiency, warranty, and performance of PV kits should be considered to get the most out of the PV system.

A sustainable environment and stable financial performance are possible with the right choice of technology.