What You Must Know About A Social Media Expert Witness

A social media expert witness researches and analyzes social media platforms, social network measurements, and analytics. Most of the time, this entails analyzing data from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube, among others. These posts or data may be examined algorithmically or statistically using social computing methodologies. The majority of social media matters have to be handled very critically. A social media expert witness is chosen because of the experience that they have in the field. Everything related to social media can be handled by them which included advertisement, marketing, Search engine optimization, e-commerce, and the reputation of the business on all online platforms.

There are only a few things that a social media expert witness does not have to be an expert in like internet security, internet protocol, and online privacy. Things related to the security of business accounts are the responsibility of a social networking expert.

An expert witness in social media may assess a post’s online appearance, as well as its interaction and impact. A social media expert witness may testify on a wide range of issues. Traffic estimation services and analytics platforms such as Google Analytics, YouTube Analytics, Facebook Insights, and Twitter Analytics are often used by experts in this field,” says Peter Kent, an actual expert witness in legal disputes.

Expert analysis of social media accounts has become one of the most important tools that may aid in social media investigations. This is because it has led to one of the richest intelligence sources for law enforcement agencies, making it one of the most valuable tools overall. Everything that a social media expert puts on a businesses social media page is believed by its clients.

Open-Source Analysis

Internal investigations are increasingly relying on open-source research. This information, which is now available to the public, is supporting companies in making critical choices, such as hiring new staff or analyzing employee behavior about particular challenges affecting the organization. A person’s or a company’s profile may be built using social media research in combination with other sources of information. Open-source research may now disclose an individual’s lifestyle, financial condition, and relationships with other individuals due to constant postings about personal and professional activities.

Internet Protocol Information

Data from social media sites is sometimes used as evidence to help identify mobile phones and other devices or to highlight relevant talks and photographs.

IP (internet protocol) data might help identify a user of a social media network within a certain time frame. Facebook users may allege that a third party entered their account and submitted a message or picture without their knowledge. IP session data can reveal the IP address of the communication’s source. Facebook will download data from the logged-in device throughout each session of an account. The time zone, browser type, operating system, hardware version, mobile operator or ISP, and login device may all be specified. This might help you find the device from which the message was delivered.

Furthermore, Facebook collects IP addresses for administrative reasons. For instance, the IP address used when a username or profile photo was posted. In response to a legitimate court order, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) may provide the name of the registered account owner who was allocated that IP address during the relevant period. Facebook may also disclose the IP address used to establish the account. This IP address may be the same as seen in the session log for the time and date a message was sent. Again, this could help figure out who made a social media account or sent a message when it’s not clear who did it.

Data from social media networks are increasingly being gathered by law enforcement to aid investigations. This is quickly becoming the most convincing piece of evidence in the case.

How to Select Social Media Expert Witnesses

Social media, a relatively new topic in business litigation, is frequently used. Expert witnesses in social media are critical for companies that need to establish that they used social media to advertise their goods or services ethically. Consequently, people involved in social media marketing and development may be asked for professional advice during trials, including social media. For a social media expert witness to be trusted, they need to have the following credentials.

Experience

Social media professionals are sometimes summoned to testify as witnesses in matters involving Internet defamation, trademark infringement, fraudulent advertising, copyright infringement, and fraud. A social media expert witness must have the knowledge and ability to analyze the facts to prove that a defendant is innocent. If a social media expert has written academic papers or books on the subject or are professionals in the relevant field, they may be called to testify in court.

Confidence

It doesn’t matter if you’re the world’s best social media expert if you can’t testify in a high-profile court case without crying. For a social media expert witness to convince the jury that he or she is an expert, he or she must speak in a clear, authoritative way.

Relatability

If an expert witness employs jargon or acronyms that only internet specialists understand, they will not be well accepted. The expert must maintain a pleasant demeanor and answer questions clearly without seeming condescending. If you simplify complicated testimony, the jury will comprehend it better and be more inclined to trust the expert, increasing your chances of being acquitted of social media offenses.

Conclusion

In a culture where new data is created at an ever-increasing pace each day, the analysis of social media by trained professionals has become an indispensable instrument that can be put to use in both business and criminal investigations. This information is not only available to the public, but it is also free to do so, and it has the potential to produce vital insights and evidence that other research techniques cannot.