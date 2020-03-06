Snoop Dogg’s Net Worth 2020

Snoop Dogg, or Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., was born in Long Beach, CA on October 20th, 1971. He is the middle child and has one older and one younger brother. His first cousins are Brandy and Ray J.

Snoop is a rapper, singer, producer, actor and entrepreneur. He began rapping in the sixth grade, and later as a teenager joined notorious Crips gang in Long Beach. After spending time in prison he recorded some homemade tapes with his cousins Nate Dogg and Lil’ 1/2 Dead.

In 1992 a mixtape got to Dr. Dre and he decided to produce Snoop’s debut album “Doggystyle” that launched his career. Today, he has sold over 35 million albums and has a net worth of $157 million.

In addition to his music, Snoop has directed several adult films under pseudonyms (Michael J. Corleone and Snoop Scorcese) and hosted a number of TV shows.

Snoop owns a four-bedroom, 3,808-square-foot, house in Diamond Bar, Calif., which he purchased for $720,000. His other home in Claremont, California he sold in 2007 for $1.83 million.

He married his high school sweetheart Shante Taylor in 1997 and they have three children: sons Corde (1994) and Cordell (1997), and daughter Cori (1999). Snoop Dogg also has a son Julian Corrie Broadus (1998), from a relationship with Laurie Holmond.