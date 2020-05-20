Snoop Dogg Says Michael Jordan Is GOAT, After Watching “The Last Dance”

Snoop Dogg wholeheartedly believes that Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time after watching the entirety of “The Last Dance”.
Sharing a picture of #23 as Jesus Christ, Snoop Dogg opened up and revealed that his pick for the greatest baller of all time is now MJ.
“After watching the last dance 10 episodes I bow down to. M. J.” wrote the rapper on Instagram. “Magic is 2. M. J. Is 1 look at god”.
Snoop Dogg has been all over media recently. First, it was reported that he was in an alleged intimate tape with Celina Powell, then Snoop Dogg was accused of snitching by none other than Tekashi 6ix9ine. He fought back and now, he’s back to regular programming.
