Snoop Dogg Pestered By Street Artist That Tormented 50 Cent

Lushsux, the troll who out-trolled 50 Cent, has set his sights on a new muse for his hilarious celebrity mash-up murals: Snoop Dogg. For the past month or so, Lushsux has been gaining more and more attention as his most common target, 50 Cent, continues to repost the artist’s depictions of Fif as different public figures, including 6ix9ine, Donald Trump, Post Malone, and others.

Although Lushsux has used plenty of other celebrities as subjects for his murals, 50 Cent seems to be his favorite, likely because the notorious Internet troll is always complaining about how the street artist has it out for him specifically. Snoop even identified Lush as “the same artist that be Fuccn wit” Fif.

The painting is definitely meant to depict Snoop and the former POTUS Barack Obama combined, considering Lush posed the question “would u vote for him?” in his original post.