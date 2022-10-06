15 Top Snapchat Tips and Tricks for iPhone You Should Know

Even if Snapchat isn’t as widely used as it once was, it remains one of the most creative social applications to date. Snapchat has released a slew of new features for both iOS and Android in an attempt to keep up with other major social media apps. There’s a good chance that you’re unfamiliar with the majority of them.

Snapchat boasts a plethora of hidden features in addition to its more obvious ones, such as how to Pin Snapchat Chats, Disappear Stories and Locate Your Friends on a Map as well as many other hidden features. This guide will take you through different tips and tricks for the iPhone to transform your iPhone photos from boring to stunning.

1. Create 3D Drawings

When it comes to the amazing features of Snapchat, augmented reality paints are among the greatest. Tap the symbol that looks like a paintbrush, then click on the icon that looks like a happy face. There are brushes in a variety of finishes, including metallic, neon, matte, rainbow, and iridescent. Aside from that, you may also alter the dimensions of the brush and the colour of the paint.

2. Be Unique with Photos in Memories

The application has fantastic filters that may be used to improve your old photographs. To do this, swipe up from the camera interface to access the media library. Simply press and hold the desired snap until the drop-down menu appears. Now go to the snap’s edit page and click the paintbrush symbol to access the editing tools. Pick a filter that you like, and then save it with your snap.

3. See Your Friends’ Location on Snapchat

Because of the improvements, Snapchat has made, it is now much simpler for every user to track and see his Friends’ locations on Snapchat. Just hit the “Map” button on the left side of the app, and you’ll be taken straight to “Snap Map.” Then you can find out where your friends are right now.

4. Change Your Text Colour

Snapchat allows you to choose the colour of your text messages. It’s another way to add visual appeal to your text. To change the colour of individual letters or words, you’ll need to manually enter the text in question and then choose the desired colour.

5. Increase Snapchat Score

Snapchat Score, in case you were wondering, is the sum of all the photographs you’ve shared with one another. Increase your Snapchat score by sending and receiving more snaps. A third-party app may be used to rapidly improve one’s Snapchat rating.

6. Change Your Snapchat Username

It is possible to change your username on Snapchat; however, doing so is highly difficult and has many limits. Users are given the option to change their Snapchat username once per year. As an additional restriction, you may only choose a username that has not already been taken.

7. Enable Two-Factor Authentication

If you want to keep your Snapchat account safe, read on. You must activate 2-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication, or 2-FA, is a security measure that requires you to enter a login code sent to your registered phone number. In order to access your Snapchat account, you’ll need to provide a verification code. This security measure lessens the possibility of account hacking by preventing unwanted access.

8. Enable Dark Mode on Snapchat

Officially, Snapchat supports dark mode, much like every other app that allows users to share photos and videos. Snapchat for iOS has a built-in theme selector, but Android users will need to go elsewhere. Snapchat for Android doesn’t come with a dark mode built in. To use it, you must either change the theme of your device or download third-party software.

9. Find Your Friends’ Birthdays

As with most other social media sites, Snapchat lets you keep an eye on when your friends have birthdays. It’s not easy to find out who’s going to have a birthday soon on Snapchat since there isn’t a specific area or option for it, but it is possible. You should start utilising this option right away if you don’t want to wind up missing your friend’s birthday.

10. Get Timeline Mode

Here’s a feature that few people are aware of: Timeline Mode. By utilising Snapchat’s Timeline Mode, users may build a variety of media from inside the app. You don’t have to download any extra software to put all of your photos and movies into a single album.

11. Solve Your Mathematics Problems

Yes! You read that right. You may use the Snapchat homework helper to figure out your math problems on your own. Snapchat will automatically solve the issue and provide you a solution when you snap a picture of it.

12. Play Games

Since its inception, Snapchat has seen significant development. This app’s functionality has expanded beyond that of only being a medium for the transmission of visual content. As an added bonus, it may be used for fun social games. Select “browse” by clicking the camera’s happy face icon. In order to play the games you desire, swipe to the left.

13. Create Your Geofilter

Snapchat has added the ability to create your own geofilter. Launch the camera, choose the Bitmoji button, and access your profile. Select On-Demand Geofilters from the Settings menu. You may make brand-new geofilters by tapping the corresponding button in the upper right corner of your display. Choose the geofilter that you wish to use to get started.

14. Add Background Music

Sending a Snap to a friend or adding it to your story gives you the option of adding your favourite song as background music, much like Instagram stories.

Before taking the Snap, touch the music note icon labelled “Sounds,” choose a song from the available options, and then snap the picture. The song’s title will display as a little icon on your Snap, which you can then reposition as you choose.

15. Add Link to Your Snaps

Snapchat lets you add a web address to your snaps. When telling a story to a buddy, this function may be really helpful. Click the paperclip symbol that appears on the toolbar after taking a video or photograph. Click “attach to snap” and it’ll add a link to your snap. The URL will be pasted and anyone who receives your snap may tap the photo to get the link.

There’s no denying that Snapchat is an interesting social media platform, packed with interesting features and tips for the iPhone. You should definitely check out these tips and tricks if you’re a Snapchat user. You’ll have a far more satisfying and worthwhile time with it.