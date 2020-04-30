Here’s your Guide to Top Three Smartphone Spy Apps in 2020

We have thousands of reasons to say that these are the times of worries, uncertainties, and anxieties. As much we are implying technology and facilities around us, as less we are living securely in today’s world.

From our kids at schools to our old-age parents at homes to the people we work with, we freak about everything. It is a fact that we cannot stay alert and dedicated to them all the time. But, it is also a bare truth that they need out attention, supervision, and coordination in resisting all the challenges and threats advancement brought in our personal and professional matters. One such challenge is a Smartphone. It is a convenience wrapped in stress and strain.

If you are worried where your children are, or how your old parents are doing when you are not home, you need a bit more than the regular intake of technological assistance. The monitoring or spying apps can help you in tracking records of the people that draw your attention, such as kids, younger siblings, old parents, remote employees, etc.

App stores have several smartphone spy apps that offer multiple features to monitor online activities, tracking locations, checking files, messages, and calls, and many more.

Here we present you the review of the top smartphone spy apps in a glimpse so you can pick the best app that suits your pocket, need, and technical aptitude. Based on six abilities, we will analyze the smartphone monitoring and tracking apps. These are:

Affordability—How these spy apps do not burden your pocket?

Compatibility—How these apps support different versions of the smartphone operating systems?

Functionality—What spying features are available with these apps?

Versatility—How versatile these features are?

Accessibility—How easily these apps can be used and managed by the user?

Availability—How these apps are available to spy the jailbroken and non-jailbroken version?

Let’s check how these apps can help you with monitoring and tracking the target smartphone:

1. XNSPY

XNSPY is one of the most popular third-party spy apps. It is known as a useful and smart parental control as well as a remote-workers’ monitoring app. It is used by thousands of people for its reliable real-time tracking, geo-fencing, screen monitoring, app blocking, phone locking, and toggle alerts. Let’s learn more about it:

Price & Plans

XNSPY offers two plans of pricing:

Basic: It offers a limited set of features and costs $4.99/month with a year subscription.

Premium: It includes all the features available with XNSPY. It costs $7.49/month with a year subscription.

Compatibility

It goes well with versions 4.0 and above for Android and supports all jailbroken and non-jailbroken versions above 6.0 in iOS.

Features

Call Recording and Monitoring

Text Messages Monitoring

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and other IM Apps Monitoring

Call and Text Logs

Surroundings Phone Recordings

Content Control

Web Browsing Tracking

Apps Monitoring & Control

Emails and Online Activities Monitoring

Social Media Access & Control

Multimedia Files and Calendar Access & Control

Remote Access Management

Screen Time Monitoring & Management

Instant Alerts

Real-Time Location Tracking

Geofencing

Keylogger

Actuarial Analysis

App Use & Management

XNSPY is an easy-to-use spy app. It has a simple process of installation, and when installed, it gives you access to a control panel through which you can monitor the activities of the target phone.

Installation

Visit the XNSPY website to find a subscription plan you need. After payment, you will be sent an email with a link to download along with installation instructions and login credentials. In the next step, you need physical access to download and install the app on the target phone. Within 24-48 hours, you will be able to remotely monitor and access the device through your dashboard associated with the account on the app’s website.

Dashboard

Use the dashboard and get insights into the target’s phone, which include:

Phone logs

Calls and Text Logs

IM Messages logs

Photos, Videos, Apps, Calendar Entries, etc

Remote Control settings

Screen Time Settings

And many more

2. NetNanny

NetNanny is primarily a child monitoring app to track their online activities on Smartphones, tablets, and PCs. It has been chosen as the top best parental control app by tom’s guide for 2020. Let’s check what it holds to offer:

Price and Plans

Based on the number of devices to be connected, NetNanny offers several plans as Family Protection Pass. These are:

Family Protection Pass for 1 Device: It costs $49.99/month and is available for Windows and Mac.

It costs $49.99/month and is available for Windows and Mac. Family Protection Pass for 5 Devices: This plan costs $79.99/year and also deals with Windows and Mac.

This plan costs $79.99/year and also deals with Windows and Mac. Family Protection Pass for 20 Devices: It is the plan for multiple devices, which include PC, Mac, and Mobile Phones.

Compatibility

The app is compatible with a range of operating software, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Kindle Fire.

Features

Screen Time Management

Website Blocker

App Blocking

Internet filtering

Location Tracking

Alerts and Reporting

Block Pornography

Monitor Family’s Online Activities

App Use and Management

Installation

Find the right subscription for you and your family on NetNanny’s website. Upon payment, you will receive Net Nanny log in credentials. With the targeted phone, browse NetNanny site and go to Downloads in the Support menu. Enter the provided login credentials to download the app. As soon as the app is installed, it will begin tracking the online activities of the target phone. You can manage and remote-access the device with the parent NetNanny App or NetNanny Website through the login credentials.

Dashboard

NetNanny’s parent dashboard can be accessed from any web browser on any Android or iOS device with the parent NetNanny app:

Net Nanny Parent Dashboard allows you to view and manage:

Family Feed

Locations Of Mobile Devices with Net Nanny

Screen Time of your kids and family members

Mobile Apps in their devices

Actuarial Reports

3. mSPY

mSpy is also a popular smartphone monitoring app. It is widely used to monitor smartphones, tabs, and iPads. Let’s learn more about its compatibility, pricing, and features:

Price & Plans

mSpy offers two different subscription packages:

Basic Version: It is only available for one month at $29.99/month and has a limited set of features.

It is only available for one month at $29.99/month and has a limited set of features. Premium Version: It is available for three-, six-, and twelve-month subscriptions costing $69.99, $39.99, and $16.66/month, respectively.

Compatibility

It is also compatible with all Android versions above 4.0 and supports iOS versions 7 to 9.1.

Features

Call Monitoring

Text Message Monitoring

Online Activity Tracking

Content Filtering System

Location Tracking

Geofencing

App Blocking

Keylogger

App Use and Management

Installation

Visit mSpy’s website and click on the tab of ‘Try Now’. Enter your email and proceed. Select the type of the target device, choose a subscription plan, make the payment, and checkout for installation.

Dashboard

Once the installation is completed, you can access the device through the mSpy control panel at any time. You can check the details of the contacts, files stored on the device, call, location, and other logs, monitoring, and remote-access management. With mSpy dashboard, get access to:

Monitored Data

Last Locations

Data Into XLS And CSV Files Export

Help Section

Bottom Line

All of the abovementioned spy apps are compatible with Android and iOS, offers all regular spying features, and have user-friendly control panels. NetNanny features content filtering, whereas, XNSPY and mSPY offer a broad range of other highly functional features with jailbreak or rooting. As far as affordability is concerned, XNSPY is cost-effective with, relatively, a long list of monitoring, tracking, and reporting features.