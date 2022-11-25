What Are The Main Tendencies of Slots Design Expected For 2023?

There is no doubt that the online gambling industry is heavily dominated by slot games, especially in the past year. It seems that slots transformed the entire online industry by introducing new types of games that will take the engaging factor to the next level.

If we go back just a couple of years, we can see that slots went through a complete overhaul from the design, to features and interactives.

The positive trend in online slot games won’t stop here. In fact, the market is expected to reach $153.6 billion by 2030.

Their rapid growth has a lot to do with all the innovations that push the industry into the future. Nowadays, there are all kinds of slot games that focus more on entertainment and they provide a better user experience.

Additionally, slot games now can be played with cryptocurrencies, which is also a positive trend that will affect the industry's growth.

This inspired us to take a look at some of the upcoming trends in terms of slot designs for 2023 and find out what can we expect from the industry.

3 Technologies that Will Affect the Design of Slots in 2023

Since we live in times where technological advancements happen very often, it is safe to say that slots will be influenced by all the new technological trends next year.

Therefore, we can expect to see some drastic changes in terms of the design of slots.

1. Virtual and Augmented Reality

The use of Virtual Reality (VR) in slot design has been one of the newest and most immersive technologies.

Virtual reality allows players to experience a completely different world where they can interact with their surroundings in real-time. As a result, mobile slots can be even more enjoyable and interactive.

Additionally, we have augmented reality (AR) which combines real-life footage with digital characteristics. This technology will heavily impact slot games and will inspire many game developers to create unique-style games.

2. Motion Control

A motion-control slot game allows players to play using their bodies instead of buttons. This creates a more natural and immersive experience and can be more entertaining than traditional button-based slot machines.

3. Improved Graphics

As technology advances, we are seeing more high-quality graphics in games that are becoming hard to separate what’s real and what is digital. Next year game developers will be focusing on creating more high-detailed and lifelike design slots.

With the use of new technologies, such as Unreal Engine 5, game developers can create realistic graphic designs that will improve the overall experience of playing slot games.

It is time to move forward and say goodbye to the 2D icons and number designs, and move to a new era of slot games that are closer to triple-A games.

3 Top Slot Design Trends to Expect in 2023

1. User-Experience Focused

One of the key factors in the growth of slots is the more engaging user experience that games have nowadays. Therefore, we expect this trend to continue in 2023 when new slot games will improve the interaction factor.

Back in the day, the only thing that slot players did is pull the lever and see if some of the symbols are matching.

However, nowadays slot games offer many different playing options from uniquely designed bonus rounds to small mini-games incorporated into the slots.

All of these factors will improve the engagement of players and as a result, players will have a better user experience.

2. Less Bling More High-end Graphics

Slots are traditionally known for incorporating bling in the user interface just to attract the attention of players. However, this trend will change in the future as game developers are more focused on creating immersive graphics rather than adding shiny symbols.

Additionally, the concept of slot games is changed in recent years, and the traditional fruit and number symbols won’t be as popular as newly created high-detailed symbols.

As a result, we will see a huge change in terms of design, and game developers will start to incorporate designs that are not common in the slot industry.

3. Responsiveness

Due to the fact that slot games are now played on the go, most game developers will focus on creating responsive designs that work well on any device whether it is a tablet, smartwatch, or smartphone.

The smartphone and smartwatch gambling trend will increase in popularity in 2023, and games will be designed in a way that they will be as much fun on mobile as on PC.

3 Top Slot Themes for 2023

1. Themed Slots

There is no doubt that animal-themed slots will continue to dominate in 2023, with titles such as Gorilla Kingdom, Mustang Gold, and Wolf Gold among the most popular.

So, we can expect that game developer will continue to make animal-themed slots as they are fun to play, engaging, and aesthetically pleasing.

2. Movie Slots

Slots featuring TV and movie themes: Games such as Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and Star Wars continue to thrive in 2023.

One of the best ways to make a slot design more popular is by incorporating a theme from a popular movie or TV series.

Therefore, many game developers will continue buying the rights to popular movies and TV series in order to increase the popularity of the slot.

3. Fairytale Slots

In 2023, fairytale slots are likely to remain popular among casino players, as titles such as Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Rapunzel become increasingly popular.

When we play slots, we always expect something magical like landing on a jackpot, which is why these types of slots have always performed well in the industry. Next year, we’ll see more magical and fairytale slots that incorporate popular themes and characters.

To Sum Up

Next year we will see big improvements in terms of slot design that will make them more aesthetically pleasing and entertaining.

As technology advances, developers can create immersive slot designs that will shift the focus of players from the idea to make money, to having a pleasant experience while playing online slot games.