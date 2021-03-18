Slot Machines: Selection Criteria, Winning Tips, and Popular Options

Gambling is reaching a new level – high-quality slots, a multi-level bonus system, introduction of new technologies, etc. Leading providers have united in search of better products and new topics for their slot machines. Therefore, some gambling novelties with the best deals for players offer noteworthy winnings. Today, we invite you to learn the criteria for choosing the best slots. Besides, we will offer you a list of our favorite options. Let’s start!

Top Online Slot Machines: Basic Search Criteria

There are several criteria for finding slot machines with the best customer deals. For example, high-quality slots from ManySpins meet the following characteristics:

A high rate of return. The return percentage has to exceed 96%. It means that all users can count on stable payouts, and the slot itself provides a high frequency of winning combinations. Quality of graphics. Modern slot machines have detailed graphics with visual and musical effects. Many developers release quality content. The image is not distorted when launched from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Bonus policy. Generous developers offer several options for additional rewards. It can be special symbols in the form of a wild and a scatter, a risk game with a doubling of winnings, bonus rounds, etc. The number of lines. Multiline slot machines are considered more profitable. Modern developers practically do not release classic three-reeled machines. However, this format has also its fans and advantages.

Top Slot Machines at Online Casinos in 2021

Gambling experts and professional players highlight some of the most profitable slots in 2021. Take a look at these five noteworthy options:

Gonzo’s Quest is the top slot of the legendary provider NetEnt. This is an adventure quest in a non-standard format. You won’t find classic reels here. Winning combinations are formed by the falling symbols. Besides, the game provides Wild and Scatter symbols and free spins.

is the top slot of the legendary provider NetEnt. This is an adventure quest in a non-standard format. You won’t find classic reels here. Winning combinations are formed by the falling symbols. Besides, the game provides Wild and Scatter symbols and free spins. Book of Ra by Greentube is a classic version of the popular slot machine from a new developer. The game has a Wild symbol and a Scatter. Gamblers are allowed to launch 10 free spins to earn money.

by Greentube is a classic version of the popular slot machine from a new developer. The game has a Wild symbol and a Scatter. Gamblers are allowed to launch 10 free spins to earn money. Cleopatra is a top online slot machine from the innovative provider IGT. The developer uses modern technology for detailed graphics. The game has 20 active lines, traditional Scatter and Wild.

is a top online slot machine from the innovative provider IGT. The developer uses modern technology for detailed graphics. The game has 20 active lines, traditional Scatter and Wild. Zeus is a cool slot from WMS. The theme of the gods became the basis for the development of this gambling quest. The provider offers up to 30 active lines, on which winning combinations with generous odds are formed. It is even possible to get up to 100 free spins.

is a cool slot from WMS. The theme of the gods became the basis for the development of this gambling quest. The provider offers up to 30 active lines, on which winning combinations with generous odds are formed. It is even possible to get up to 100 free spins. Gladiator is an interactive game by PlayTech in the style of ancient Roman times. The player is provided with 25 active lines. Gamblers are attracted by the interesting plot and animation effects that make the game quite realistic.

How to Win When Playing Slots?

Video slots are the most popular category of games in any online casino. Slot machines are in such high demand among visitors due to the huge number of advantages – the simplicity of the gameplay, rich graphic design, etc. Before giving examples of the most common methods that increase the chances of a win, the question of their structure should be clarified. This will help avoid misconceptions and mistakes that are often made by both beginners and experienced gamblers.

The basis of any slot machine is a random number generator that creates a random sequence of game symbols displayed on the screen in the form of a combination. Each RNG goes through a certain cycle, which is displayed on the playing field in the form of rotation of the machine’s reels. However, it is impossible to calculate which combination will be the winning one.

Therefore, all existing strategies concerning a certain order of placing bets are ineffective. For the same reason, casino employees cannot change the technical parameters originally configured by the developers or manipulating the results in their favor.

The recommendations below represent the provisions of the only optimal strategy, which, if not guaranteeing you a 100% victory, allows to make the gameplay much more efficient, which will significantly increase your chances of making good money:

Play for free without registration in demo mode

As practice shows, experienced users win on slot machines much more often than beginners. Therefore, before you start playing for real money, you should familiarize yourself with the characteristics of a particular slot, its paytable, control panel, etc. Thus, you can decide whether this slot machine is suitable for making real bets, and you will feel much more confident if you decide to deposit real funds.

Pay attention to the slot’s volatility

This is the payout frequency of the casino slot. If you have a slot machine with a long cycle (high volatility), big wins can be obtained after a fairly long series of defeats. A short cycle (low volatility) means that wins will be much more frequent, but payouts will be smaller.

Do not refuse bonuses offered by online casinos

However, do not forget about the wagering requirements. The easiest way to beat the slot machines is to make use of thematic bonus games, symbols with extended functionality, and other additional options.

Stop in time

If the initial account balance has been tripled as a result of a series of successful spins, you need to stop or turn your attention to another slot machine. Otherwise, with a 90% probability, you will lose all your money.

Distribute your bets correctly

You should allocate the amount with which you can lose without regret, and which will not go beyond the daily budget regardless of whether you are lucky today or not. Distribute this sum into several small equal parts. This method will allow you to significantly extend the gameplay, and at the same time – the chances of a profitable end of the day at the casino.

Finally, it is always important to communicate with other gamblers on specialized forums, blogs, and other thematic platforms. It will help novice gamblers not make a mistake in choosing an online casino, as well as select the most “generous” slot machines, find out what methods other gamblers use to increase their chances of success. Enjoy!