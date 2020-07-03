7 Hottest Skincare Trends You Need To Try in 2020

Skincare routines are among the most useful and beneficial things we can have when it comes to beauty. Everyone wants to look as youthful as possible, with their skin as clean as it can get. All of us are out there hoping to have that amazing glow up at all times.

Whenever a new year rolls around, there are new trends and more information about all sorts of beauty tricks and tips to try out. The same happened during 2020, as the new decade brought with it numerous changes and upgrades to our old routines. While we were learning about this new wave of benefits, the beauty industry companies have been preparing new and improved formulas and exciting new products to try out this year.

If you are among the many people looking to switch things up and introduce something new into their skincare routine, this article will be your friend. In it, we will explore the seven best skincare trends of this year and tell you why you need to try them as soon as possible. Once you learn about them, head on over to The Skin Spot, and learn more about modern beauty practices.

1. Zero-Waste Beauty Products

As environmentally-friendly options started appearing in areas where they were not as popular, people became more conscious about saving the planet. Therefore, as a species, we are more interested in zero-waste products than ever, which is simply great news for nature around us. Contemporary trends suggest that all the new eco-friendly and environmentally conscious items will become even more dominant in the future.

What you can do is swap those thick plastic shampoo containers for much more zero-waste friendly scented shampoo bars. An increasing number of consumers want the companies whose products they buy to come up with exciting and innovative ideas to package their products, preventing the already enormous pollution of our planet, mainly the oceans. Basically, less plastic, fewer components, and simple and biodegradable packaging is what is in right now.

2. Safe and Clean Beauty Products

Of course, the overall safety of the things we consume and put on our body is among the factors that will always weigh in heavily when trends are the topic point. Nowadays, there is far more emphasis on having and maintaining a natural look, and since people are more involved and informed than ever, companies have to pay closer attention to their ingredients.

As consumers, we have developed a habit of studying the products that we plan to apply to our skin well before actually using them. As the population becomes more knowledgeable about the proper skin care techniques and what is healthy, companies have must meet the rising demands of their customers. Any and all harmful chemicals and ingredients should be removed from the formulas if they are to stay relevant.

Currently, paraben-free and cruelty-free products are at the top of every trend list. Those products that safely make the skin clean and fresh are absolute favorites. Furthermore, those that are not harming anyone or anything in the process of making are also popular. Even vegan options are on the rise!

3. Anti-Acne Acids

Hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, and retinol are all essential for getting and keeping a face clear of acne and pimples. For this year, and the foreseeable future, experts from the beauty industry have predicted that these acne-clearing and anti-aging substances will have a dominant presence on the market. The most well-known and beneficial out of these is retinol, particularly for its anti-aging properties.

Some beauty brands are overly cautious about putting using it, but they still add small percentages to their products, just to stay in competition with the brands who have resources and technology to use more.

4. Refillable Products

Refillable products are not a new thing, and they have been around for years. These help the customers save some money on their favorite products, by refilling the bottles over and over again. During 2020, the increasing rise of this skincare trend increased even further.

This goes hand in hand with zero-waste products and recycling. Keep your eye out for refillable cosmetic items and switch to them if you can and want. Saving the environment will feel great as a side mission to your brand new beauty routine!

5. Toners

Toning is another thing that has been a staple in the skincare game for decades. Still, however, many people ignore the value of toning. Toners are capable of balancing the pH values in your skin and act as another cleansing step in your everyday routine. The reason people forget about them or flat-out ignore them is that they think water will do the trick.

It is now 2020, and we have access to technology and information no matter where we are.

Use it to educate yourself on toners and incorporate them into your skincare collection. Those free of oils and alcohol, as well as hypoallergenic toners, are among the most favorite products.

6. Facial Massages

Massages have numerous benefits no matter the part of the body we receive it on. When it comes to face massages, they can effectively do similar things for your look as expensive operations and procedures like V-shaping and RF.

This year, facial massages are on the rise and they have become one of the hottest skincare treatments available. This can be the secret ingredient to your new routine, as it will slowly shape your face naturally. Instead of machines, surgery, and heavy amounts of makeup, a professional massager’s touch is all you need. Let us not even talk about how relaxing and calming it is, which also benefits the fresh look and feel of our skin.

7. Sun Protection

Another often-overlooked trick to perfect, glowing skin is Sun protection. Sunscreen has always been among the essential beauty products you can have in your lineup, but the more we understand the effect out star has on our skin, the more we will need it and want it.

Remember to stay in the shade more than you sunbathe, to always carry some kind of a cover or a hat to the beach, and to apply sunscreen during exposure, and Aloe Vera products after. Some people do not like sunscreen because it can make the skin look and feel oily, and it is hard to apply anything else over it. However, if you want perfect, youthful skin, you must start using it as soon as possible.