Top 2020 Skincare & Makeup Launches You Need to Shop in 2021

With the dreadful 2020 behind us, we should look forward to new things that 2021 has to offer us and maybe appreciate some scare good things to have come out of 2020. Either way, make this year yours by focusing on your physical and mental health and looking as dapper as ever.

Now, inner beauty we can’t do anything about, but, we can give a few tips on how to have a matching glow on the outside as you do on the inside. Today, we’re proud to present you with some of the latest and greatest in the world of skincare. Since we know you’re itching to find out which of these items should end up in your shopping cart – we won’t keep you waiting any longer. Here are our top picks!

Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads

Wow, that’s a long name for a pad. But, to Garnier’s defence – it’s all that and more. Garnier’s first ultra-soft, 100% polyester micro-fibre, reusable pads are not only an eco-friendly alternative to regular cotton pads but, they’re also the greatest make-up remover pads on the market. Each of the pads is absolutely reusable and washable up to 1000 times Garnier claims.

Pair them up with Garnier Micellar Water and say goodbye to make-up in only a few, gentle strokes. No need for rubbing. They’re suitable for every part of your face – including eyes and lips. You can use water and gentle soap to hand wash the pad after every use and if you want, you can toss them in the washing machine once a week for a deep cleanse.

JLo Beauty That Blockbuster

December of 2020 did not only mark the ending of the year, but it was also a month where the goddess Jennifer Lopez herself teased us with her new skincare collection called JLo Beauty. It’s safe to say that the crowd favourite is the That Blockbuster moisturizing cream for which JLo swears will make you glow like her.

One thing you have to remember though, this baby will set you back $58 – just saying. But, if it’s going to make you feel and look like the Jenny from the block – it’s probably worth it.

Tatcha Dewy Serum

If you’re really into hydration and keeping your skin glowing, which we assume you probably are, then we might have something for you in Tatcha Dewy Serum. It’s already known that Tatcha never ceases to amaze with its fine products and it seems like that’s the case once again.

People who have tested it before it came out claim their skin felt soft and hydrated and some even reported improvement with their hyperpigmentation – which is brilliant considering that’s not this thing is supposed to do. But hey, for $88 – it better do all those things at once.

Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Lightweight Firming Cashmere Cream

If you’re someone that struggles with oily skin and occasional acne, you know the importance of a lightweight facial cream. The last thing you want if you have greasy skin is to make feel even oiler. This French masterpiece of a moisturizer provides you with hydration and glowing feel all day long, while being so lightweight you can’t even feel it putting it on. It’s a truly remarkable product everyone should try out.

Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick

We couldn’t possibly complete our top skincare & makeup launches list without mentioning the eye bags’ worst enemy – Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick. Not only is this thing impossibly easy to apply. Literally – it’s like a lip balm, only for your eyes.

Well, eye-bags to be more precise. It is filled with retinol and plumping peptides, so you can be sure your eye-bags and dark circles are about to become a thing of past.

SuperGoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF

If there’s something we all downed like crazy in 2020 it’s the vitamin supplements. To be fair, we had a good reason. Well, now we don’t have to – sort of. A company known for its ultra-effective sunscreens has changed the game once again.

They’ve managed to make a sunscreen rich with vitamin C. If you didn’t know – that’s the first sunscreen ever to do so. So, we thought it would be worth it to try it out.

Simple Skincare Instant Glow & Defend Wipes

If you’re looking for nice, kind-to-skin facial wipes then these just might be for you. However, that’s not all that’s great about these wipes – they’re also very eco-friendly.

These gentle things are completely biodegradable, so, don’t worry about the environment when you use these. Also, these are free of fragrances, artificial colours, alcohol and all that bad stuff. The best thing about them? They’re only $5, isn’t that sweet?

Biore Brightening Clay Mask

Now, we know this looks like a juice from afar, but trust us – it’s not about the package. Biore Brightening Clay Mask is an absolute treat for your skin.

Honestly, it’s like nothing we’ve seen before. It’s packed with Vitamin C and papaya enzymes which will help with hyperpigmentation, skin tone and texture. It’s only $6 and you get enough product in the pouch for about 4 or 5 uses.

Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream

Another product on our list that comes out of the celebrity beauty line, only this time instead of JLo – it’s Alicia Keys.

This gorgeous moisturizer with ceramides and hyaluronic acid swears to improve the tone and texture of your skin. If this is what Alicia herself has been using as of lately, we can probably expect some brilliant results out of this moisturizer.

Dove Irritation Care Body Wash

It’s time to take a break from the facial products and focus on the whole body for a change. Dove has put out a new body wash, specially formulated towards those with extra sensitive skin. It’s a sulphate-free product, so you can be sure there won’t be any issues no matter how sensitive your skin is.

There you have it. We’re sure there will be more awesome products in the months to come, but we’ll focus on those once the time comes. For now, try these ones out and let us know how they feel.