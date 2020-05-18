Siohvaughn Funches, the ex-wife of NBA legend Dwyane Wade

The love life of the now-retired Miami Heat superstar shooting guard Dwyane Wade has not been the smoothest. He is married to actress Gabrielle Union at the moment, and although they have had their own fair share of success and troubles, Wade’s first marriage to Siohvaughn Funches was the worst relationship of his life.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union look like the perfect couple at the moment, but it was not always as easy. Wade has a murky history of relationships, and a bitter divorce battle with Siohvaughn Funches is the lowest point. Funches has been making headlines regarding their troubles. Read on to learn more about her.

Their Marriage

Dwyane Wade was born and raised in Chicago, and he attended Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois. There he met and fell in love with Siohvaughn Funches, meaning they were together before he became an NBA star. He essentially lived in the home of Funches’ mother in order to escape his own troubled home.

Funches and Wade were practically broke when they got married in 2002. They lived in a small and cramped apartment along with their son Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade, who was born on February 4, 2002. At that time, Wade played basketball at the Marquette University in Wisconsin.

She said she would have done anything for Wade at that time, and said she once stole basketball sneakers, as she put “on men’s basketball shoes over the top of my own shoes and walking out of the store with them on.”

Wade was preparing for the 2002 draft, but she asked him to wait until their family was established. He did end up waiting an additional year before applying for the 2003 NBA draft. He was selected as the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat.

While Wade was becoming one of the best players in the league, Funches was a typical NBA wife, who accompanied her husband to red carpets and enjoyed the luxurious life his stardom brought. However, the pressure of wealth and fame ended their marriage as she says.

She Lost Custody of Her Sons

When their second son Zion Malachi Airamis Wade was born on May 29, 2007, Wade filed for divorce. This was followed by a lengthy court battle until the divorce was granted three years later in 2010. Funches constantly changed attorneys, which is why it lasted this long. In 2017, her 13th attorney appealed to a judge to throw out her lawsuit against him. She accused him of tricking her into an agreement with Wade.

Wade filed for custody of their two sons, and was granted by the Chicago court in 2011 with sole custody of Zaire and Zion. Funches received “regular parenting time”. The ruling said she tried to “alienate the children from their father.” She believes the ruling was in his favor, due to the“celebrity influence and money.”

The former partners had multiple lawsuits against one another, which further dragged the process. Funches even claimed Wade was physically abusive and sued Gabrielle Union, blaming her for their separation. In turn, Wade sued her for defamation and kidnapping when she would not hand over their sons following a visit.

Divorce Settlement

After losing custody, she had a dramatic public meltdown. She did receive $5 million in the settlement but still staged a protest in Chicago where she held a handwritten sign with “NBA Miami Heat star, mother of his children on the streets” written on it.

Of course, she was not homeless because she got so much money after the divorce. Wade also gave her $25,000 each month, paid her mortgage, and many other maintenance requirements. She kept their South Holland mansion and four cars as well.

Despite these facts, Funches claimed she did not see any money from the settlement. Her lawsuit to get a share of his endorsements and future earnings was dismissed. Following this, she claimed she had to take money out of her personal savings to raise her sons. She was close to bankruptcy.

Although she wanted more from Wade, she wrote in her book that she grew to hate the life of an NBA wife, and “loathed money.” She also stated she had no financial stability after her divorce. One of her fired attorneys said Funches gave away houses and cars to friends for free.

Explosive Claims in Her Book

Her book “The True Story For God’s Glory” (2016) contains disputes on claims from Wade’s book, “A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball.” She mentions Wade’s harsh discipline towards their older son.

Wade wrote Siohvaughn is the most “loving, caring” mother, “But it had become clear to me … that she was going to disregard orders and throw up every and any excuse to keep me from seeing them.”

Funches wrote she was an “arrogant diva” trying to fit in among other NBA wives. In addition, she said that she received a call from Wade’s mistress at one point, and also detailed alleged domestic abuse.

She Is a Domestic Violence Counselor

Not much is known about Funches. She wrote her Christian faith helped her after the divorce and through her financial problems. She moved to Chicago and lived her mother.

Funches attended law school. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in professional counseling. She is also a professional domestic violence counselor and a public speaker.

In a recent legal case, the 36-year-old Siohvaughn Funches tried to have the mutual non-disparage agreement revoked. “My voice isn’t for sale, my story isn’t for sale, no thank you,” she said.

Her Instagram and Facebook activities are limited, but she does makeup gossip over social media.