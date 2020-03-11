Single Parent Dating Tips and Advices – 2020 Guide

Being a single parent is not easy, if you take into consideration that you need to do the work of both parents alone, this can drain your energy and make you fatigue. It is a natural need for humans to have someone, and this can increase the feeling of loneliness. This may take you into the direction of considering dating and this can be a whole new challenge for you. With a few tips and tricks, you can successfully concur this quest.

Be Honest

You know what they say, honesty is the best policy, and in this case, this is very important. By being honest and saying that you are a single parent, you are making sure you will not waste yours and anyone else’s. If that someone is ready to accept this, you may proceed in considering them and take them on more dates, if not, it is good to know that they are not ready for that kind of commitment and are better off.

It’s Okay to be Busy

When you are busy, be sure to tell that to the date. Once in the world of dating, it is okay to say that you need to postpone the date if you have some obligations. This is crucial since unexpected things can happen and the person you are dating will need to be able to accept this. Having a kid or kids comes with a lot of obligations and some unexpected situations can occur. It is good to be open about this, as just say that you are sorry, but you need to move it to another day and hour.

You are not Alone

Believe it or not, there are a lot of parents that are in the same souse as you. There is a lot of fish in the sea, and some of these are single parents. Keep your mind open and don’t close your heart or mind to new opportunities. Not only that, but people are different, and there is a number of ones that want to find someone who is right for them, and kids are not deal-breakers.

No Compromises

Understandably, you will be happy to find someone, after being alone it can be very pleasant to feel wanted and loved. But this does not mean you should settle and accept something you do not deserve. You and your children deserve only the best, and there is no need to settle for anything less. This new person will be a big part of your family and should pose as a role model for the kids. By being true to yourself and others, you will find the right person to become a part of your family.

Be the Best Version of Yourself

Being a single parent is hard work, but it can be very overwhelming. This does not mean that you should go to dates looking the way you are feeling. Take some me-time, and think of the things you always wanted to do. Extraordinary things for dates can bring a breath of fresh air and be a great way to introduce yourself and to see how this person you are dating will behave. You may learn something new about this person, and as well, something new about yourself.

Online Dating

Online dating can be a fun way to get to know someone and make a few new contacts. This can be a good way to pick out the ones you like and would like to get to know better. This is a good filter since you can make a selection and be honest about having kids from the very start. So do not be afraid to use all available assets, this includes online websites for dating. One of the websites that provides a good service for online dating is Mingle Mag.

Do not Play Hide and Seek

Children are very good at playing this game, so don’t try to hide the date and sneak this person while the children are asleep. This night, in particular, will be the one when they will have night terrors, won’t be able to sleep the night through or just decide to jump into your bed. This can create a very unpleasant situation that can and should be avoided. Just be honest with them, and make an introduction in your own time.

Phone Habits

Since the smartphone has become almost as an appendix of our bodies, it can be hard to keep it out of sight. Try to give your undivided attention to the person you are with. This will be a good way to get to know them, and as well try to be restrained from your phone. By not using your phone you will restrain yourself from showing all the pictures of the children and create an awkward situation.

Be Present

Wellbeing is very important and one of the postulates is to be present at the moment. This means that you should not let the past events mingle with the present ones, as well and do not allow your thoughts to lead you into imagining the future. By being present at the moment, you will enjoy it even more, and take one step at the time.

Your Ex Should Know

No matter how awkward it can be, it is better for your past lover to hear it from you, rather than see you and make an even more unpleasant situation. Again, being honest is the best since it will make a somewhat pleasant atmosphere. This is also important if you find someone who will become a new member of the family.

Conclusion

These simple steps will help you get through the dates and hopefully find someone you will consider a new part of the family. Be honest, be kind to yourself and the person you are dating and give them the chance. Keep your mind and heart open for new experiences and try to be present in every moment. This will create a pleasant atmosphere for both parties that are dating and for future event.