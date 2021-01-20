How to Organize a Simple Home Improvement Project in 2021

Home improvement projects are ideal when you want to upgrade your house or simply improve the interior or exterior. Some of the home improvement projects you can opt for can include having a conversion or extension, a complete home renovation, or even a refurbishment. It is also a more cost-effective option compared to moving out or buying a new home. Here’s how you can have a seamless home improvement project.

Proper planning

Planning is always a crucial part of ensuring everything is going as you want it to. It is also during this stage that you get to establish whether your property is eligible for any improvements.

If so, then you’ll also need to plan on acquiring any of the legal documents like planning permission, or party wall agreement. This is especially if your home doesn’t fall under permitted development. Building regulations approval is crucial especially if you’re dealing with a liveable space.

Establish a reasonable budget

Before settling on a budget for your home improvement project, it is advisable to compare different quotes first. Asking for quotes from various builders will give you a reasonable budget estimate for your project. Hence when you hire a builder, you’ll already have an idea of what to expect.

Hiring the right builder

With the continued growth of the construction industry, it is no surprise to encounter cowboy builders whenever you’re searching for the ideal contractor to work with. According to this page on marriottconstruction.co.uk, a qualified builder should be able to not only build you a home but also give you a bespoke design that suits your needs and preferences.

Some of the ways you can identify the right builder include the following:

Seeking recommendations from friends

Going through reviews from previous clients

Checking their accreditations and certifications

Establishing their physical location

Having a look at previously handled projects

Checking the level of experience

Your builder will let you know the right timeline your project will likely take to complete. They will also give you a more accurate budget for the project cost.

Choose a suitable design

With the right builder, this should be a no-brainer. Depending on the type of property you have, whether Georgian, Victorian, terraced, detached, or semi-detached, you should be able to help you choose a suitable design. Other than having either a renovation or refurbishment, you can have any of the following types of conversions:

Velux loft conversion.

Mansard loft

Hip to gable

Dormer extension

You should also ensure that you do not compromise on the interior design you settle for. After all, the interior design of your house speaks volumes about your taste and preferences. It also dictates the mood in your space.

Why you should opt for a home improvement

Every once in a while you may feel like changing or sprucing up your home’s interior or exterior. This is where a home improvement project comes in handy. Of course, there are those small projects like having a new paint job or changing the interior. But there are also those that involve more work and they also bring significant changes to your property.

Highlighted below are several reasons why an improvement would be ideal for your home.

You get to improve your property’s value

With a home improvement project, it means you’re making changes to an already existing structure. Depending on the type of changes you make you are more likely to enhance the value of your property. Ideally, loft conversions can improve your property’s value by up to 20%. The type of loft extension you opt for will be very crucial. An en-suite bedroom is said to add the most value as much as it can be costly.

You can also opt for a renovation, where you make changes such as fixing the plumbing system, replacing rotten joists, or even fixing broken windows. Improving your interior and garden are some of the other options you have. Of course, what you choose will be dependent on your needs, among other factors.

You get to improve the overall appearance of your home

Whether it’s a new paint job or a simple extension, your home will certainly look different. If you’re looking to transform how your house looks, you can always have a conversion, accompanied by a complete refurbishment or renovation of the rest of the house. This will give your property that new-home feel at an affordable cost.

It’s a cost-effective option

The cost of moving out or buying a new home certainly isn’t a small one to pay. However, home improvement is something that you can achieve without having to break the bank. For conversions, you can dish out between You also get several options to choose from depending on the type of property you have.

You get to acquire additional living space

One way you can transform your underutilised spaces into usable living space is by opting for a home improvement project. You can opt for either a simple extension or a conversion. With that, you won’t have to worry about accommodating your visiting guests or growing family. Whether you choose to extend upwards or outwards, you still get to make the most of any available space.

To enhance the efficiency of your home

Your home is somewhere you should be comfortable and have everything you need at your disposal. With a home improvement, you get to ensure that you have everything you need to enhance the efficiency of your home.

This can include installing a new ventilation or insulation system, having new windows, you can also build a conservatory if you feel the need to have some additional relaxing space.

There’s plenty of alterations that you can make when it comes to improving your home but it will all depend on what you need. Among other factors are your budget, the builder you’re working with, and the need for planning permission. One way to get up to par with the current home market trends is through a home improvement project. Overall, having a home improvement is something you won’t regret.