Simon Cowell Stocks Up On Groceries In His Shiny Rolls Royce

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: thesun.co.uk

The music mogul Simon Cowell (60) spends his time with his family between London and the US. Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman (42) were seen in LA stocking up on groceries in their shiny black Rolls Royce.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

Simon appeared in high spirits as he sported a pair of signature black shades with a grey top and a pair of blue jeans. Social media critics were noticed that he wasn’t wearing his “cuban heels”(?!).

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

His better half and mother of two looked typically glamorous in a simple white long-sleeved top which she had layered with a grey scarf which she completed with a pair of shades.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

41 − = 40