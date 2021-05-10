5 Signs You’ve Outgrown your IT Support Company (and Need a New One)

Every good business needs to collaborate with an IT service that will help keep the devices and computers in the best shape, that will provide constant support, and that will take care of all the sensitive software and the overall company’s needs. Note that nothing can be done with the right type of information technology support and that there are millions of services around the world that focus on helping businesses grow and stay on top of the market.

It is said that finding the right one is easy since we have so many options, but this begs the question, do we stay with that service forever, or is there a time when we need to move on and replace them? In this article, we are going to talk about some of the signs that you’ve outgrown your IT support company and need a new one. Continue reading so you can learn when it the right time to act before it is too late.

You notice that things are not functioning properly

The first sign that things are not going in the right direction is when your platform, software, and devices are all not functioning properly. Things can start slowly, like buggy or slow computers, and they can escalate in time.

Pay attention to the little things, like things not being backed up on time, you losing connectivity all the time, the internet is too slow even though there are no issues with the provider, and if you can notice missing files all the time.

All of these things don’t come at once, and the changes can be so subtle that it may even be hard to notice them at first. When these things start happening it usually means that the service you are working with is either not paying enough attention to your business, or they just can’t get everything done on time. They may not have the workforce needed to get things fixed, or they just may be in over their heads. In any case, you should find a solution for these issues, and just replace them and look for a better service.

You have security breaches

Hacking attacks can create a huge chaos in your business, hackers can steal valuable data, and they can cause harm to your organization and to your customers. Because of this, you need to collaborate with a good service that will do its best to prevent these attacks.

Note that there are always going to be those who will try to get your website down, and that will try to get information from your platform, however, the right company will help you defend yourself from the malware, and they will provide good solutions for your problems.

Know that the biggest sign that you have to change the IT support company as soon as possible is if you notice privacy issues that no one is trying to resolve or prevent. You should not wait for something terrible to happen before you change the service, and you should act as soon as you see the first problem arising.

You have a bad communication

This may not seem like a big deal, but you need to collaborate with a service that will be able to listen to your issues, answer your questions, and get things done on time.

According to CG Technologies, the right service for your needs will be able to keep up with the latest trends and technologies, they will pay attention to the tickets and fix issues on time, and they will have a strategic approach for every part of your business.

If the relationship with the provider feels like it’s forced if you cannot get to them when you need them, and if you just have to wait too long for issues to be addressed, chances are, you should choose a different operator to help you out with the support.

There are unresolved issues

As you already know, there are always going to be some IT problems with software, sometimes it is going to need an upgrade, other times things won’t be working properly, and you may even encounter some random, basic problems. Even though this is normal, not getting them fixed on time is not.

If you see that there are issues that just wait in the queue for days, weeks, even months, and it seems like no one is handing them, even though you’ve submitted your reports, you probably need to get a new service.

Note that sometimes there are problems that need more time to get resolved, and you can notice the difference between things getting done and things getting infinitely delays is by the communication. If you don’t get any feedback about the things you’ve reported, chances are, your current service is not doing anything to get things done.

No plans for an upgrade

Every software and every platform needs to be updated and changed. The reason we need these upgrades is to fix bugs, provide better support to our clients and customers, and to overall present a better space that could lead us to bigger profits.

It is said that most of the good providers will give you a plan on when things need to be changed, and they will start planning the next software version right after they go live with the current one. They should be constantly following the performance of the platform they’ve provided, they should pay attention to how things are responding, and they should be ready for new changes.

However, this is not something that every service will be able to do, and if you notice that there are no plans for improvement, and if the company you are currently working on has no idea how to improve things, then you should look for a new one.

Remember that before you take any drastic measures, and before you choose to fire the service you are collaborating with, you should talk to them and see what the problem is. Sometimes, they may be working on securing your data and fixing the problems without giving you any feedback. Note that if that is the case, you should give them a deadline and see if there is an improvement.

In some cases, they just won’t be able to keep up with the volume of your work and your business’s needs and that is okay. Look for a service that will provide the best solutions for you and don’t be afraid to go with a new IT support company that will provide you with the best services.