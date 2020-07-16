8 Signs You Hired the Wrong Maid – 2020 Tips

Hiring a maid is necessary to help you take care of household duties. It enables you to concentrate on more important things like your business, work, and family. Still, it is refreshing to come home after a long day at work to a clean and tidy house.

However, hiring a bad helper can be stressful and frustrating. There are many heartbreaking stories about maids, and therefore it is crucial to avoid the disaster. But how can I know that I hired the wrong helper? Well, we discuss eight simple signs that can signal to you that you have the wrong person for house help. Please continue reading to learn more.

Doesn’t Follow Instructions

Work ethic demands that employees take direction and instructions from those in authority. If they ignore you or repeatedly forgets to do something after you have asked her to do it, it may be time to let go of them. You make rules on what should or should not be done in your house, and your maid should always follow them. At the beginning of your contract, ensure you inform them of your house rules. If they violate these rules, consider firing her.

Doesn’t Accept Feedback

It is crucial to have a domestic helper who accepts constructive criticism. A good helper must act on her employer’s feedback. Disregarding the employer’s feedback means that they do not value her job. Maids may have the freedom to do some things in their own way, but there are directives they must follow, especially those to do with children. A maid should take criticism in good grace and work hard to ensure she doesn’t repeat the same mistakes. If they don’t improve their performance after giving her your comments, then you might have hired the wrong maid.

Careless

A good maid watches over kids carefully. Accidents are inevitable, but if your children get accidents regularly, if they are not watching over them carefully. Some accidents are avoidable, but if your helper has an obsession that takes all her attention like using her phone or watching television, your kids will be watched over properly.

If they also have frequent mishaps such as breaking dishes and other household items or causing damage to others property due to their carelessness, it may be time to find another one. The maid insurance covers your legal liability on the damage committed by your helper among other things, but having one that causes trouble is not a good thing. Check out MSIG for more about maid insurance.

Snoops and Eavesdrops

It can be quite uncomfortable for employers to have their privacy violated by their helper. If they snoops around your phone or diaries, she should be fired immediately. A bad helper can go through your things or eavesdrop on your private conversations. Some even ask their employers very personal questions that have nothing to do with their work.

These kinds of helpers may be up to no good, and it is better to let them go early on. A bad helper may also make comments about your parenting choices and try to push their beliefs on you. In this case, it is essential to affirm your authority courteously.

Inefficient

A maid is ineffective if she cannot complete house chores. For example, if she cleans a place and you still find dirt after the cleaning. If they cannot carry out tasks effectively, try correcting her. If she does not correct, her mistakes consider finding another maid. A wrong maid also always has an excuse to cover up errors and claims not to have understood your instructions. They will always have an excuse like accidents to cover up her negligence. Easily distracted maids will cost you dearly, thus it is better to let them go early.

Your Child Seems Anxious and Afraid of the Domestic Helper

It is normal for children to be anxious around new people. However, if your domestic helper has been around for a more extended time, and your child is afraid of her, something must be amiss. Your children might seem frightened and withdrawn because they are cruel to them and bullies them into silence. A responsible helper must ensure that the kid left in their care is fed well and well taken care of. Make sure to observe your kids if they have injuries or look unkempt and messy. Those who mistreat children must be fired on the spot and reported.

Untrustworthy

If your maid lies to you, steals your things, or brings unauthorized persons into your house, you hired the wrong one. You hire a bad one if they lack proper work ethics. If the shopping or groceries last shorter than usual, or things suddenly cost more, they might be stealing from you. You should fire the untrustworthy maid to save yourself from more losses and headaches.

Keeping one with bad habits such as foul language and mannerisms may rub off on your children eventually. Replace them as there is a high chance that she will never change.

Chronically Late

It might be time to switch maids if they have a schedule but are always late. They may have genuine excuses like bad traffic, but chronic lateness is unacceptable. Your helper should always arrive on time, ready to carry out her duties. You should try warning them about her lateness before taking any action. However, if they do not change and continue reporting late, consider taking a sterner course of action. Their lateness may inconvenience you, and it is okay to change them.

It can be hard to find a good maid. This does not, however, mean that you should stick with a bad one. It is advisable to use a reputable agency to find a well-trained maid. Find an agency with good reviews and carry out background checks before hiring them out. You should fire those who are negligent, lack boundaries, is cruel to your kids, and replaces them with a maid that you can be comfortable having in your house.