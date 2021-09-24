Top 13 Signs That It’s Time to Call a Plumber

Plumbing issues can be very frustrating. They are not things you want to deal with, but when they happen you must get them fixed as soon as possible. If you leave them to continue for too long, they can cause serious damages that might you cost more money later.

The best thing to do as soon as you discover plumbing issues is to call a plumber so that he or she can fix your plumbing issue immediately.

Unfortunately, some people don’t know when to call for plumbing services. Supposing you are one of them, read more as this post seeks to address you.

Here we will discuss some warning signs that you need to call an emergency plumber right away.

Water Leaks From Shower/Tub

This is another common plumbing problem that can be easily fixed by calling an experienced plumber. Common areas where water leaks most include areas under the showerhead or tub faucet. Normally, this occurs when there is something wrong with the piping system.

The most likely cause for such leakage could be a leaky pipe joint, damaged pipes, faulty valves, or loose connections. If you suspect that these are the reasons behind the leaking, then it’s best to get them checked immediately so as not to experience more inconveniences later.

Slow Drainage

If you notice slow drainage coming from your sink, toilet, bathtub, etc., it means that the drain line has clogged up somewhere along its path. This usually happens because of things such as soap scum, food particles, or even rust build-up on the inside walls of the drains.

When this occurs, it’s time to call a professional plumber who knows how to unclog drains quickly and effectively.

Sewer Line Issues

Sewer lines also tend to break down over time. Sometimes sewer lines become damaged due to tree roots growing into the underground pipelines. Other times, sewers lines crack due to excessive weight placed upon them. Whatever the situation may be, you must call a plumber as soon as you spot any kind of sewage leakage.

Broken Faucets & Sinks

Broken faucets and sinks are two of the most annoying household repairs. Unfortunately, many people try to handle broken fixtures themselves instead of contacting a qualified plumber. But doing so can prove disastrous since it requires extensive skills and experience. Instead, it would be better to hire a licensed plumber who specializes in repairing busted appliances.

Brown Spot on Your Ceilings

When you spot brown spots on your ceilings, it could be a warning sign that something is leaking directly above. In this case, there are two possibilities – either a problem with your roofing or plumbing. If pipes are passing through the region, the first person you should call is a plumber.

Higher water bills

Another sign that it might be time to call a plumber is if you have noticed a higher than usual water bill. The reason why this may happen is due to leaks caused by burst pipes or broken fixtures. To prevent further damage, it would be wise to contact a reputable plumber right away.

The odor from the Drains

Odors emanating from the bathroom or kitchen sinks should always be taken seriously since they indicate possible problems within the plumbing systems. For instance, if you smell sewage odor coming out of the drains, it could mean that there is some sort of blockage occurring.

Peeling Paint/Wallpaper in the Bathroom

In most cases, you will notice peeling paint or wallpaper in your bathroom when there’s hard to notice a leak in your bathroom. As soon as you see any of these signs, make sure to call a reliable lexity plumber immediately. Waiting until sometime later may result in bigger damages that may be hard to repair.

Mold Growth on Walls/Cabinets

As you know, it is moisture that causes mold to grow. So if you start seeing molds in places like bathrooms and kitchens walls/cabinets, chances are such that something is leaky. You may not be able to identify it exactly, but you can hire a plumber to find the root cause and fix it immediately.

Clogged Toilet

A blocked toilet is one of those issues that will make any homeowner cringe. But before you panic, remember that it doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to replace everything at once. Instead, try using a plunger first to clear the obstruction. If that fails, then you’ll want to call a plumber.

He/she will assess the situation and determine what needs to be done next. Depending on the severity of the issue, he/she may recommend replacing parts of the toilet itself or fixing other components that were affected by the clogging.

No water coming out of your taps

You can’t imagine a moment without water at your home. But unfortunately, so plumbing issues are so serious to the extent that they will deny you water. Such problems can put your home in a big mess since they mean you will have a hard time cleaning. For that reason, you shouldn’t hesitate to contact your nearby reputable plumber to check the problem.

Rattling sounds

Rattling sounds coming from your pipes are also signs that you need to call a plumber fast. It indicates that there is something wrong with your pipes. It could be signs of potential problems such as worn-down joints, cracks, or corroded pipes. Either way, it’s important to take care of the problem immediately.

Slow Flushing

Slow flushes also signify that there is something wrong with your plumbing system. Usually, this happens when there is debris buildup causing obstructions. This can cause a bad odor in your toilet bowl which makes you think that there must be an underlying problem with your sewer line. You should get professional assistance to diagnose the exact source of the problem.

Conclusion

If you notice any of the above-mentioned symptoms, don’t wait for things to worsen. Contact an experienced lexity plumber today and get issues fixed while you still have time. Waiting until a later date may mean huge costs.