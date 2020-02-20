7 Signs that you’re Going to be Successful 2020

Here’s the thing, great coaches and mentors are good at predicting who to bet on. Which among the crowd has the potential to be the next Michael Jordan or Mariah Carey? But do you know what kind of skills do they use?

It’s just simply their intuition. This single “intuition” about a person makes the foundation of every little start, grand. But we’ll give you the 7 realistic signs that you’re going to be successful.

If you’re Super Competitive

Successful people have this desire to do it faster and better no matter what it takes. They have this confidence thought that “I’m going to do it better than you.”

In this world, what makes it work is competition. And do you know who meets success better than anyone else? Those that have the most competitive attitude. So whatever their fields are, they are ranked on top of the field.

And this is easily seen in every sphere, especially the ones where there’s direct competition. And that is in sports. The greatest athletes are super competitive and they marked that sport once and for all. Micheal Jordan wanted not just to beat but humiliate their opponents. He let them know who the boss was. The same was with Kobe Bryant, as well as Tiger Woods. They were relentless.

The Guts to Finish Things

Let’s look at it as if we’re playing a puzzle or a video game. The people who would find a way to finish things in the fastest manner would likely meet success ahead.

They couldn’t focus to move forward to another task if they’re not finished with what they’re doing before. And these people who focus on a certain task right before they move on, are going to be successful.

It also boils down to your priorities. Make sure you do the hardest things first and then focus on what’s not as important but still needs to be done. Whatever you do, don’t leave anything for tomorrow.

Getting into the Right Circle

The people you’re around with would always be the one who’ll influence you. This one requires a formula. It’s sure not an accidental thing.

So if you’re with a group of people who have successful businesses or positive mindset into opening one, you could be just like them! Noticeably, unsuccessful people would prefer being in the circle where others are smaller as they would always want to feel bigger.

It is something that’s been discussed for a long time by Napoleon Hill and the likes. Everybody calls this group of people differently but no matter how you name it, the principles remain the same. Getting rid of toxic people in your life and surrounding yourself with the ones who truly want to see you succeed is difficult but it is something we all need.

If your Mind Never Stops!

“What if we could do this, what if that happens, what if we have this thing?”. These questions arise to the mind of a person who is more likely to achieve success. This person’s mind is banked on the curiosity of the possible good results of work or strategy.

In this manner, the person questions everything to feed the urgency of the work to be done. Keep your mind working and always ask questions and approach things from different angles.

If you are seen as someone who can be Successful

Out of the inside attributes, a credible person has this talent of believing in the skill and dedication of a certain individual.

Spending endless hours with a certain person would tell a lot about their flaws, preferences, and work ethics. In this reference, if credible and successful people say that you are about to achieve things or you’re “going places”, then you’re really gonna achieve things, and you’re really “going places”.

Their credibility makes the statement about the person real and justified.

You crave for Constant Learning

The constant desire to be better and learn more is engraved in the heart of the person that has a prospect of success. They won’t settle for less. But they’re going to pursue more knowledge and information. These would, in turn, give them more chances to think and find opportunities in the future.

Successful people and entrepreneurs don’t stop learning. Only those who stop believing!

Learning is a lifetime process and everyone who stops after formal education is completed puts themselves at a huge disadvantage. No matter what you do, you need to educate yourself constantly, especially regarding the field you are in. Other than that, see what your positive and negative traits can be and try to learn and develop on the personal front as well.

If you’re Extremely Obsessive

It’s kinda creepy thinking about how obsessive it should one be in order to be successful. But it’s not about the other side of being obsessed. Rather, we are focused on the obsession that regards to the commitment, business, a position or anything else that would drive a person to devise creative ways to get there and achieve it.

Have you observed that having a high GPA nor getting degree doesn’t guarantee success? It’s because Success is not innate from a personal and it just not happen.

Have you checked on yourself recently? What about the people around you? But no matter what our potential is, our knowledge was, our qualities and characteristics, if we’re not going to do something about it then nothing’s going to happen. Remember, It’s all in you!

Conclusion

Success doesn’t show up lightly and hopefully, we’ve summed up what you need to do to get there. Still, it is all impossible without hard work that you must put in day after day. Even after that, nobody guarantees it.