4 Signs That Your Furnace is Breaking Down

Failing furnaces can be a real headache. Not only will costly repair bills arise, but your house could quickly fill with cold air.

We’ve compiled a list of four signs that your furnace is breaking down and what to do about it.

If you notice a gas smell coming from your furnace, follow these steps from Hurliman Heating & Air Conditioning, your local HVAC company.

1. Your furnace is blowing cold air

When you turn on your furnace, it heats the air in its heat exchanger before sending it through ductwork to your vents throughout your home. Sometimes, some of this warm air gets lost along the way, and some vents may emit cold air instead — this indicates an issue with your furnace system and requires professional services for heating system repair.

Problems often stem from a dirty or malfunctioning flame sensor. Over time, this sensor becomes covered in soot and carbon deposits, prompting it to shut down when it detects flames aren’t burning correctly and shut the furnace off altogether.

Filters that are kept clean and in good condition should prevent such incidents, but in certain instances, clogged filters can impede airflow, prompting the flame sensor to activate early and result in inconsistent temperatures during heating cycles.

2. Your furnace emits a burning smell

Burning oil generally occurs through combustion. However, if your unit has ventilation issues, this could allow fumes from burning to enter your home instead of being released outside as intended.

Burning smells coming from your furnace usually indicate that it needs servicing, with professionals diagnosing what caused it so repairs can be made promptly before becoming major issues. Electrical issues could also be detected through this sign and must be immediately resolved as they could lead to fires or serious injuries in your home.

Finally, burning smells may also indicate the presence of rodents like squirrels and mice who have chewed through wires within your furnace or blocked vents and need servicing as soon as possible.

3. Your furnace is making strange noises

Your furnace may make various noises while operating this winter. Routinely occurring rumbling sounds shouldn’t cause alarm, but any odd or out-of-place sounds could indicate an issue with its functioning. For example, a humming sound could indicate problems with the blower motor.

Whistling noises could indicate that an air filter needs replacing or that an obstructed vent is blocking airflow, while rattling sounds could indicate that parts within a furnace have come loose, such as blower fans contacting against casing or loose parts moving about in their unit.

Banging or booming noises could be more dangerous for your home than any of the sounds listed here. If they come from your furnace, this likely indicates the gas ignition is not being turned on at its appointed time and can lead to carbon monoxide leaks or other issues that are difficult or impossible to repair.

If this happens to you, contact professional services immediately to schedule a gas furnace inspection and potential repairs.

4. Your houses smells of gas

An occasional gas odor may arise when your furnace cycles on and off due to natural gas escaping through its exhaust flue. Still, if this odor spreads throughout your home, it could indicate an imminent gas leakage issue.

If you detect gas in your home, immediately evacuate and contact your gas utility company. They will dispatch someone with more experience to assess the situation and decide on appropriate action — depending on its severity; this could include shutting off your gas supply altogether.

In addition, check the color of your pilot light; an ideal one would be blue. If yellow appears instead, that could indicate carbon monoxide gasses aren’t dissipating as expected.

Unusual Furnace Noises Require Immediate Attention

Your furnace may make various noises while operating this winter. Routinely occurring rumbling sounds shouldn’t cause alarm, but any odd or out-of-place sounds could indicate an issue with its functioning. For example, a humming sound could indicate problems with the blower motor.

Whistling noises could indicate that an air filter needs replacing or that an obstructed vent is blocking airflow, while rattling sounds could indicate that parts within a furnace have come loose, such as blower fans contacting against casing or loose parts moving about in their unit.

Banging or booming noises could be more dangerous for your home than any of the sounds listed here. If they come from your furnace, this likely indicates the gas ignition is not being turned on at its appointed time and can lead to carbon monoxide leaks or other issues that are difficult or impossible to repair.

The Importance of Regular Furnace Maintenance

Regular furnace maintenance is crucial to ensure your heating system operates efficiently and safely. Over time, furnaces can accumulate dirt, dust, and wear and tear that can lead to breakdowns or reduced performance.

Scheduling annual or bi-annual maintenance checks with a qualified HVAC technician can help prevent costly repairs and keep your furnace running smoothly. During these inspections, technicians can clean and inspect critical components, replace worn-out parts, and ensure your furnace operates safely, reducing the risk of carbon monoxide leaks or other safety hazards.

The Dangers of Carbon Monoxide: A Silent Threat

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless gas that can be produced by malfunctioning or improperly maintained furnaces. It is a silent threat to your household’s safety, as exposure to high levels of CO can lead to serious health issues or even death.

Installing carbon monoxide detectors in your home is a critical safety measure. These devices can alert you to the presence of CO, allowing you to evacuate and seek professional help if necessary. Additionally, regular furnace maintenance can identify and address issues that may lead to CO leaks, providing an added layer of protection for your family.

The Role of Furnace Filters in Preventing Breakdowns

Your furnace’s air filters play a crucial role in maintaining its efficiency and preventing breakdowns. Clean and properly maintained filters ensure that your furnace operates smoothly, providing consistent heat throughout your home.

However, dirty or clogged filters can impede airflow, causing your furnace to work harder and potentially overheat. This extra strain can lead to system breakdowns and higher energy bills. To avoid these issues, it’s essential to check and replace your furnace filters regularly, following the manufacturer’s recommendations.