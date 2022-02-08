5 Signs Your Air Conditioner Is Wasting Your Money and Energy

Regardless of the time of the year, we mostly need our air conditioners. If you live in a warmer climate, you can’t imagine life without them. Even in colder areas, some people use them for heating. Either way, they are useful devices, and there’s no arguing that fact. The one thing we can say about them, and not sound positive, is that they’re not made to last forever. In addition, they often need to be serviced, which can be quite costly.

But, if you want your AC to work properly, you need to take good care of it. If they are left unattended or even neglected, they’re not going to perform well. An HVAC device, which isn’t cleaned and serviced the way it’s intended can do more harm than good. Even if you’re giving it your best there are situations where they can underperform and cause issues. Luckily, you can notice when things aren’t going well.

For one, your electric bill will show the light. If it’s high, but you haven’t noticed that you’ve been using the AC too much, something’s not right. Furthermore, many warning signs can show you that your AC needs attention. We’re here to talk about that subject today. Let’s see the five signs your air conditioner is wasting your money and energy.

Vents Are Closed

If we can say one thing about people, it’s that they tend to get together more during the warmer months of the year. With more visitors, be it, family members or friends, one thing can’t be denied – everyone is accustomed to a different temperature. So, while one is feeling too warm, others will be cold. Because of this many of them will decide to shut down the vents in their room. While this seems like a reasonable idea, it can also lead to energy loss.

Most HVAC systems are made in a manner that covers a certain size of the house. Their power is determined by the dimensions they're going to cover. With more closed vents, they're going to try and over-perform which will put a strain on the components. If vents remain closed for too long, not only that you're going to waste energy, in the long run, it will cost you money through repairs. It may even lead to a need for a whole new system.

Frequent Repairs

Having a repair once in a while is not out of the ordinary. Most people will seek to repair their AC devices, rather than buy a new system. Having a new system installed is often a large investment, and you know it costs a lot. This is why people repair the old system more than a few times believing that it’s still cheaper than buying a new one. But, as we said, a single repair is nothing much, but if things get frequent in this department, it’s time to think the problem through.

Wasting money on HVAC equipment that is going to be broken every now and then is worst than getting together and buying a new piece. With a new air conditioner, you’re not only going to save on repairs, but you’ll also save money on electric bills as new equipment is often more savory in the energy consumption department. Either way, whatever the case might be, make sure that your AC device is inspected by professionals so that all your doubts are cleared.

Humid Rooms

We often succumb to turning on our air conditioners when the air is humid. In these situations, they can be a real-life saver. When AC is on, the air shouldn’t be humid after a while. But, if you notice that it still is, even after hours of AC being turned on, you ought to know that something is wrong. Remember when Monica from Friends had issues with her hair – it’s the humidity.

Unlike the favor humidity did for her, for you it can be a good sign that something is wrong with your AC. For one, it makes it clear that you don’t have a suitable HVAC device for the size of your home. If you want to get rid of these issues, you probably need a new piece or a massive upgrade on the old one. Whatever you choose, everything beats the sense of sitting in a room with high humidity.

Temperature Variations

HVAC systems are amazing, but only if you take good care of them. Those that work well, and rarely need any repairs are those that are maintained properly. If you neglect your AC device, you’ll start noticing that the temperature is not the same in every room. This is often seen through hot and cold spots across your premises.

These happen when you don’t look after your HVAC system as much as it is necessary, and with time debris and all sorts of materials will pile up in the system. When this happens, some rooms will be warmer, while others will be colder. If you notice this, now, after reading this article, you know what to do.

Air Conditioner Working Non-Stop

This is how most people see these devices. Once you turn them on, they’re seen as devices that work non-stop. This is not the case. If it is, then something is wrong. HVAC systems work on a principle of on-off. They tend to switch on and off on their own. If they are working all the time you should know that they’re wasting energy, which means that money is also draining.

And by now you should know the saying that was coined by Benjamin Franklin: “Remember that time is money.” If your Ac is working the entire day, there are a few principal reasons why things are like that, and none of them is good. For one, they might be on the wrong side for the dimensions of the space, too old and surpassed by tie and technology. So, if you want your AC to work well, be sure to notice any of these signs.