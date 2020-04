Sierra Egan AKA Sierra Skye is an Instagram star who has amassed over 4.1 million followers. One of the top models from Malibu, Sierra’s already worked for the company “Boutinela”.

The 25-year old model is born and raised in California and is of Italian and Native American descent. With the rise of popularity of social media platforms, Sierra seized the opportunity, creating her own Instagram account in May 2015.