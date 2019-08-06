Should you Opt for Paper Bags or Non-Woven Bags for your Business Promotion

The process of choosing between paper and non-woven bags for promoting your brand can often be a difficult and time-consuming task. However, even though this sound like a minor decision that you have to make, selecting the appropriate type will represent your business model. In this article, you will be able to read why opting either of these bags can be Eco-friendly and good for your business. Let’s take a look at the types of bags, as well as why they are both environmentally friendly:

Non-Woven Bags – What are they?

Non-woven fabrics could be described as a sheet or web structures that are bonded together by entangling fiber or filaments. This is usually done by a non-woven bag making machine, thermally, or chemically. These materials are widely used in the manufacturing of bags which are considered to be environmentally friendly. These bags are perfect for your business since they can be customized with any design that you want, which can include your logo, motto, business information, and other things. They come in a wide range of shapes, colors, sizes, and they are considered quite durable.

Paper Bags – What are they?

Since almost everyone knows what these bags are, there is not much to say here except that they are made from paper and that they are commonly used as shopping bags, packaging, and sacks. These can be made by a paper bag making machine or by hand. What is great about them is that they are made from recyclable materials, which also makes them environmentally friendly. As the non-woven bags mentioned above, they can be customized with any design that can include your logo, motto, business information, and other things. They come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, however, they are not as durable as non-woven bags.

It is now quite clear that both non-woven and paper bags are Eco-friendly. They are both recyclable, they help with cutting down toxic waste, and the manufacturing process help preserve natural resources. Hence, your choice will depend on your promotional needs.

The differences between the bags

Paper bags tend to be more expensive and people can only use them a few times before they need to throw it away. Hence, they might not be the best choice for promotional purposes. However, non-woven bags can be used numerous time, which makes them perfect for your promotional strategy. It is also important to consider the physical durability of the bag. You will need to think about what it will be used for. If your products are heavy, you will need a durable bag that will not tear, stretch, or break. So, as you might have guesses paper bag strength is often overlooked.

According to the experts from the manufacturing company ketegroup.com, when it comes to the branding and printing on the bag, either will work since they can be easily customized. However, one thing that you should consider is the amount of bags that you need. There is usually a minimum amount of bags that you will need to get printed. The prices will vary since you can choose from a wide range of sizes, designs, features, colors, shapes, and the material used, however, paper bags tend to be more expensive.

Conclusion

Since both types of bags can be branded and are Eco-friendly, your choice will depend on how durable you want your bag to be, as well as the price you are willing to pay. Hence, do not waste any more time and start thinking about what will fit your promotional strategy better.