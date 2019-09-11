Should You Consider Changing Your Career To Become A Programmer?

An average person changes jobs twelve times during their lifetime. This data shows that career change is perfectly normal. If you feel you are stuck in your job and want to change your career to become a programmer, you have arrived at the right place.

Programming has become a highly lucrative field for millions of people. Since the business has shifted tremendously from offline to online, the need for programmers seems to be ever-growing. Additionally, learning programming does not require a lot of investment. Everything is available on the internet and the only thing that one needs to incorporate is hard work.

A programmer creates codes or instructions to make the program designed by a developer function. Programmers create software that runs on tablets, smartphones, computers, automated systems used in manufacturing, etc. Once a program is working, the programmers might be responsible for removing errors, testing for bugs, and installing updates. Programmers also create the user interface. There are two types of programmers:

Application programmers are the ones that create and modify software applications and customize programs to suit a certain context.

System programmers make operating systems. They take a comprehensive approach to how distinct applications work with computers.

If you are considering becoming a programmer, there must be a few questions bothering you. Let us explore all those questions.

Is Programming A Satisfying Career?

If you are looking for a career change, chances are that you are dissatisfied with your current work or bored doing the same thing over and over. One thing that you are highly unlikely to hear from a programmer is that they do not like their work. Additionally, the programming work environment is comparatively chill. The job will force you to take up challenges each day.

How Much Is The Pay?

Well, this is the most important thing to think about before making a big decision. If you have got some technical abilities and skills, you will be paid well. The payment also varies upon where you are located. A programmer in the U.S.A. has the highest salary while in India, a programmer’s salary is quite low. However, it is noteworthy that the demand is outstripping the supply, which means there is a significant requirement of programmers.

How Can You Learn Programming?

You can consider the easy learning path for programmers with online courses available on BitDegree. The courses from the learning path will get you from start to finish, covering all the necessary information on the career path you select. Moreover, you’ll be able to select which courses you’ll want to finish first and which ones last. You only require a laptop, a high-speed internet connection, and appropriate software for implementing your knowledge in real-life action. That being said, you shouldn’t hurry and pay a tuition fee to the first school you find, instead take your time and analyze what various eLearning platforms have to offer.

The program that you select should have:

Student Engagement: Programming needs a lot of time in front of your computer’s screen. Students should be sure that they have opportunities to interact with faculty and other students to aid in their future careers.

Archived Lectures: Most modern computers possess webcams that easily record lectures for further use. Many schools use this facility to allow the students to review what they have studied,

Proper Accreditation: Accreditation is vital for all programs as it ensures that the program or school has met rigorous academic standards. Additionally, it is an absolute necessity for those students who need access to federal financial aid.

What Are The Requirements For Becoming A Computer Programmer?

A lot of recruiters demand hands-on programming experience and will ask for a portfolio with samples of candidate’s best programming projects and applications. If you are new to the field and are starting up, you should learn the required programming language first and then compile a portfolio through degree programs.

Marketable skills in a computer programming learning program include CSS, HTML. JavaScript, hands-on programming in languages like C, Java, C++, Visual Basic, PHP, and Python, computer systems analysis and design, computer programmer portfolio assembly, and relational database design.

One should also undertake soft skills courses like effective written/oral communication and email writing. These skills mentioned below will make you a more desirable candidate in the eyes of quality-focused hiring managers.

Write codes using languages like PHP, Python, C, C++, Java, and Pearl.

Optimize, update, and expand the functionality of current programs.

Should be able to work in a team.

Conduct tests for and solve code errors or bugs during debugging.

Use and create pre-defined bundles of commonly used codes called snippets to speed up coding jobs.

Conclusion

No matter, if you are switching your career at 40 or beginning your career with programming, hard work, dedication, and the above-mentioned skills, will help you climb the ladder of becoming a successful programmer. Before considering programming as a career option, make sure you have ample interest in the field and are willing to learn throughout your career life.