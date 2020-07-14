Should I Move To Toronto? 10 Reasons to Consider – 2020 Guide

“Should I move to Toronto?” You’re probably asking that question because you’ve heard many good things about Toronto. As Canada’s largest city, Toronto is the most exciting place to visit or live. It has everything that will make your life more comfortable.

According to the latest report by The Economist Intelligence Unit, Toronto is the seventh most livable city in the world. The city boasts high-quality life, such as quality healthcare services, world-class education, established infrastructure, and outstanding culture.

So, what’s it like living in Toronto? It’s essential to learn about Toronto before moving into the city. Thankfully, you’re about to find out why Toronto is the best place to move.

Here are the top reasons to live in Toronto.

1. Toronto Has Incredible Neighbourhoods

Renowned as the “city of neighborhoods,” Toronto has 140 officially listed neighborhoods and a few “unofficial” ones throughout the city. The good news is that most of Toronto’s communities are safe, including Forest Hill South and Lawrence Park.

Also, Toronto neighborhoods boast luxurious and beautiful houses with all amenities that can make your life more exciting. An excellent example is a BallymoreHomes community. Here, you’ll find your dream house with everything you need.

2. Toronto is Culturally Diverse

As the most diverse city in Canada, Toronto is the most comfortable place to move as a foreigner. Studies show that half of the city’s population was born outside Canada. So, you won’t feel like a stranger when you visit Toronto.

As a multicultural city, Toronto is home to hundreds of ethnic groups from different parts of the world. So, moving to Toronto will allow you to learn more about other people’s backgrounds and cultures.

3. Toronto’s Food Sector is Incredible

If you love food, moving into Toronto will be the right decision to make. As a multicultural city, Toronto has a thriving culinary scene. You can taste various foods from various parts of the world at any time you eat out.

Toronto has over 6,000 amazing restaurants serving different types of cuisines. The city has many food markets, including the famous St. Lawrence Market, which is the world’s best food market. You can also buy food from meal trucks.

4. Toronto is a Big City

If you are from a small city, prepare to embrace Toronto’s bustling environs. It’s the largest city in Canada, with a population of about three million. Although it can feel quite overwhelming during the first days of your stay, you’ll adapt after some time.

Toronto is also among the most cosmopolitan cities in the world due to its large size. Besides, it’s an international business center with thousands of foreign investors from different countries.

5. Toronto Has Numerous Attractions

Toronto is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. It has a plethora of attractions, including parks, museums, art galleries, and trails. Specifically, they include:

The iconic CN Tower with a height of 1,815 feet. It has an observation deck and a rotating 360 Restaurant at the top.

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) that features exhibitions from various parts of the world, including artworks.

Ripley’s Aquarium, which is Canada’s largest indoor aquarium. It features many species of fish and water animals, such as jellyfish, lobsters, and sharks.

6. Toronto is the Financial Capital of Canada

For many years, Toronto has beaten all odds to become Canada’s undisputed financial capital. Notably, Toronto’s stock exchange is one of the top-performing markets in the world. That has improved the city’s economy significantly.

Talking of banks, Toronto is home to the headquarters of Canada’s five biggest banks.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

The Bank of Nova Scotia

TD Canada Trust

7. Toronto Has Great Job Opportunities

Are you moving to Toronto to search for employment? Toronto has many incredible job opportunities for new immigrants. Its employment rate is relatively higher than that of the national average, making it a popular destination for skilled immigrants.

Some of Toronto’s highest-paying industries include Technology, Business & Finance, and Life Sciences. More than 241,000 employees work in the technology sector while the financial sector employs about 210,000 workers.

8. Toronto is an Excellent Spot for Outdoor Activities

If you enjoy outdoor activities like camping, hiking, fishing, biking, and skiing, Toronto will be a perfect place to consider. The city has ski slopes, boardwalks, golf courses, bike networks, and some of the world’s largest lakes for boating.

When you move into Toronto, rest assured that you’ll have all the fun you desire. You can go for picnics to parks such as High Park, Toronto Island Park, and Ravines & Natural Parklands. Thankfully, you won’t pay high fees to enter the parks.

9. Not Every Torontonian Speaks French

While French is an official language in Canada, it’s not mandatory to learn the language to live in Toronto. Most people living and working in Toronto speak English. Even if you know French, you’ll rarely speak it in Toronto.

Notably, there are over 200 languages spoken in Toronto. Also, 26 percent of people living in Toronto speak languages other than French and English at home. However, it’s not wrong to learn to speak French as it will expand your network.

10. Toronto Offers High-Quality Education

Toronto has top-rated academic institutions that offer world-class education, from elementary, secondary, to tertiary institutions. So, if you have school-going children, you don’t have to worry about where they’ll learn.

Many post-secondary institutions, such as colleges and universities, are also available in Toronto. An excellent example is the University of Toronto. Other universities include Ryerson University, OCAD University, and York University.

Final Words

“Should I move to Toronto?” If this question comes to your mind one more time, you’ll have many reasons to move to Toronto. Essentially, you should be very careful when choosing your neighborhood as it can have a big influence on your experience in Toronto. Select a community with all the amenities that fulfill your needs.