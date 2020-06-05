The First Timer’s Short Guide to CBD Products – 2020 Tips

By now, you’ve probably heard a lot of people mentioning CBD, and because you are reading this guide, I am assuming you have decided to give it a try. Despite all the publicity, not everyone understands what CBD is or how it can help them.

If you are looking to try CBD, but don’t exactly know where to start, we’ve prepared this small guide to help you choose the right products and fully enjoy the benefits of CBD.

Why should I take CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol and is one of the many active compounds found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC, it has no psychoactive effects but it has the same medical benefits. When consumed, CBD interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is known to regulate a number of functions such as sleep, appetite, memory, and immune response. CBD helps natural endocannabinoids in your body attach to the ECS, improving its functions.

Even though research is still ongoing, CBD has been found to help with various conditions, such as anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers are working constantly to bring forward more information about CBD and the way it can help people overcome a range of medical challenges. So far, there is only one CBD treatment recognized by the FDA, called Epidiolex.

Epidiolex is used for treating seizures caused by two types of epilepsy; Dravet and Lennox-Gastatut syndrome. Both of these genetic conditions manifest from early childhood, but CBD was shown to have a profoundly positive impact on the patients’ quality of life.

Choose the right type of product

The growing popularity of CBD turned it into a booming industry, with numerous types of products appearing on the market. However, the type of product you choose will highly influence the effect it will have. The most popular CBD products are:

Oils and tinctures: CBD oil is taken sublingually and reaches the bloodstream very fast, making it one of the most effective methods to consume CBD. You can visit Vere CBD for such products.

Topicals: used to treat muscle and joint pain, topicals are applied directly to the painful area and absorbed through the skin.

Capsules: if you can’t get used to the taste of CBD, which can sometimes be strong, capsules and pills are a great option, but because they are ingested, it will take more time to feel the effects.

Edibles: popular, fun, and very, edibles are a discreet way to take CBD, plus they are very tasty.

It’s all about dosage

Choosing the type of CBD product to use is one, but the most important aspect, whether we are talking about oils, capsules, or edibles, is the dosage. This is where you may need to experiment a bit because the right dosage depends on your unique physiology. Some may need as little as 5 mg, while other people may need more.

Start with a small dosage and increase it as you feel it’s necessary, and pay attention to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Usually, you should see a recommended dose somewhere on the package.

Also, don’t be afraid if you end up taking a larger dose, as CBD is non-psychoactive and there is no such thing as a CBD overdose. Addiction is not an issue either, as CBD is not an addictive substance.

CBD and THC – know the difference

Both CBD and THC come from the same plant, but the way they interact with the human body is very different. THC is known to be more present in marijuana plants and is responsible for the euphoric feeling those who smoke it encounter. THC works by binding to the endocannabinoid receptors in the brain, which is why it has psychoactive effects.

CBD, on the other hand, is non-intoxicating and will not get you high, simply because it interacts differently with your ECS.

Keep in mind, however, that some CBD products do contain small traces of THC (under 0.3%), because THC is known to potentiate its effects. These are known as full-spectrum CBD products. This small concentration is not enough to provide any psychoactive effects, but a small number of people reported they feel altered after using full-spectrum CBD products. The same people reported experiencing side effects after taking medication such as Tylenol and Advil, so it could be because of our unique biochemistry.

If you are concerned with using products that contain THC, you can always go for isolate CBD products, which only contain CBD, but be mindful that their effects may not be as powerful.

Do your research and make your own choices

As you do your research, you will probably encounter a lot of contradictions regarding CBD going around and can be hard to separate what’s true and what’s simply just a myth. Always take your information from authoritative sources that hold scientifically backed-up information.

Throughout the years, and especially now, when the CBD industry is booming, there have been several misconceptions about CBD circulating around. The most common are:

CBD will get you high

This myth came from the fact that both CBD and THC come from the same plant, but CBD has no intoxicating effects and can not get you high.

CBD products are illegal

Hemp farming became legal in the US under the 2018 Farm Bill, which makes all hemp-derived products legal. Marijuana, on the other hand, is not yet legal in all US states, meaning marijuana-derived CBD products may be prohibited to use in some parts of the country. Check with the state laws and with the CBD provider’s website, to ensure you are staying within the limits of the law.

CBD will show up on a drug test

Some people won’t use CBD products, as they believe their employer may discover it and can cost them their job. Drug tests performed by employers usually check for THC, not CBD, so there is nothing to be concerned about. Even products that contain small traces of THC are safe to use, as the dosage is too small to show up on a drug test.

When purchasing CBD products, make sure you do so from a reputable vendor. Read reviews, look on their website for additional information, and base your decisions on facts rather than speculations.