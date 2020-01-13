Short Curly Hair: Secrets of Attraction

Short curly hair may look romantic, stylish, and posh at the same time. It suits everyone, from business ladies to adventurers, from celebrities to housewives. It is always trendy. Notwithstanding the natural beauty of such hair, hairdressers consider these haircuts the most demanding and complicated to take care of.

Whereas separately these hairstyles are hard enough to manage already, their combo can drive many women up the wall. And yet, according to MyStraightener, there is nothing you can’t handle. Follow these simple tips and enjoy your new look!

Don’t be afraid of little chaos as long as you control it. Choose the proper haircut that fits your face type and your personality and find a few minutes each day to take care of yourself. Change your style daringly like Rihanna or Rita Ora.

Find Your Perfect Haircut

Let’s assume that you already have naturally curly hair. A professional hairdresser will tell you right away that you need a haircut considering your hair type. You can’t simply make the cut you’ve seen on a celebrity with straight hair. Even if you are planning to straighten it after a while, you still need to pick something appropriate.

Curls require extra weight on the ends. An ideal haircut, in this case, is the one with longer layers and blunt edges. Before you cut your hair, pay attention to its thickness and type, your face type, and your daily habits. Some haircuts require more extra care than others.

Forget About Hair Dryers

In a perfect world, you would not need hairdryers at all. It is a well-known fact that the steam of hot air can damage your hair. However, we don’t usually have the luxury of waiting for a few hours till our hair dries naturally.

Stylists recommend using diffuser connected to the hair dryer for curls whenever you need to dry your hair. The airflow must be downwards. This method is way gentler than others. Still, it is slower. On the other hand, your hair is short and does not need too much time to get dry.

Treat Curly Hair With Right Products

Curls require treatment with products developed specifically for them. Even your shampoo and conditioner must be made for curly hair. All these products contain special protection, moisture, or growing formulas for curls.

Your hair requires extra hydration. If you can’t find everything you need in one product, combine it with another. Andrita Renee, the hairstylist of Hollywood celebrities, says that she mixes coconut oil with styling gel or smoothing serum with the mousse to make sure that curly hair will not be crunchy or dry.

Throw Your Brush Away

If you want to extend the life of your flawless curly hair, you have to forget about brushes. To avoid your hair quickly turning into the frizzy nest, stop brushing it. You may be wondering whether there is an alternative to the brush. Yes, the alternative is called comb with wide teeth.

Don’t make mistake, you still can’t use fine-toothed combs as they stretch your curls and ruin a perfect hair cut. Only wide-toothed combs may save you from knots. Still, don’t overact. Use the comb on the knots only. After that, moisturize hair and adjust it with your fingers.

Avoid Frizz Hair

It is not the easiest task. Curls can turn into frizzy hair in no time. But you already know that, probably. One small mistake, like drying your hair with a towel or hot air from a blow-dryer and everything is ruined. Why does it happen?

The answer is simple: hot air. It opens cuticles and changes the structure of each hair. That is why you need to use cold air, which does not mess up with cuticles. Hair treatment that is rich with Keratin also helps, making your curls more resistant to air temperatures. Hairstylists recommend using Oaui Curl Shampoo for such cases.

Shine Serum Makes Your Curls Magnificent

This type of hair requires extra moisturizing, being really dry by nature. It does not have this shining glow as healthy straight hair has. But don’t worry! You can easily fix this problem with Kerastase Elixir Ultime Huile Originale. This is an oil that protects your hair, nourishes it and makes it smooth. Kerastase Elixir Ultime is one of the favorite remedies of Hollywood actresses with beautiful curls.

Avoid Split Ends

You can easily do this by attending your hairdresser at least once in nine weeks or even earlier, depending on how fast your hair is growing. Split ends not only look bad on you, but they also lead to frizzy hair. If you want to keep your curls fresh and bouncy, it is better to spend half of an hour in the hair salon.

Comb Hair Properly

If you want to deal with knots, comb your curls bottom-up and never backward. This way, you will detangle them and protect curls from damage. Perform it slowly, don’t rush. If you see a knot that is hard to detangle, try to moisturize it. Each move must be gentle. If you don’t have time for this procedure, it is better not to start it at all.

Use Leave-In Conditioner

Leave-in conditioner may help your hair to look moisturized and lightweight. You can apply it across your hair, paying more attention to the ends. If you want to reach a better effect, you may smooth the conditioner into still wet hair, really carefully. Try not to damage the curls.

Silk Pillowcase

It may sound weird, but the silk pillowcase is one of the first things that hairstylists recommend to women with curls who want to avoid bed-head or frizzy hair. Silk or satin materials are really smooth and cut the friction on the hair during the night. Your curls will look sleek and even hydrated. If your hair can be gathered in the ponytail on top of your head, make it to avoid problems with detangling curls in the morning.

Is Curly Short Haircut Worth All The Efforts?

Definitely, yes! As long as you love your hair cut and believe that it expresses your true nature, you can spend a few extra minutes to make sure your locks are in perfect shape. No matter which haircut you have, you still need to take care of it. So why not try something new?