Shopping with Online Platforms – 2020 Guide

Shopping and finding stuff you need online is increasingly becoming more popular. And it comes as no surprise why people often prefer the online route. You can browse and sift through more stuff in less time (Compared to walking up and down the aisles at the store). The prices are usually better than what you’d find at a brick & mortar establishment. And best of all privileges, you can do it in the comfort of your home!

But with tons of websites and e-commerce platforms today, it can be hard to decide where to shop. Big platforms can have poor customer service, and smaller websites can fall short in logistics. Let’s find out which sites are the best and how does it work?

Shoppok is a website/platform where you can browse classifieds from a wide variety of goods and services. And the best part is that, as a service, it is completely free! It’s a service that’s based on local and categorical shopping so that you can look for the most relevant results. Posting is free and simple, which means you can buy not just from big corporate but also from individuals alike. With free and local classifieds, it doesn’t get better than websites like these.

With more than a decade of successful classifieds, this platform is gaining ground as a favorite place for practical shoppers. If you haven’t tried it yet, you owe it to yourself to check out the great deals available here.

How to Shop on Online Platforms

As a shopper, it’s pretty easy to figure out how this site works. You’ll be greeted by a home page that pretty much explains itself. It’s similar to craigslist but with better aesthetics and easier navigation.

The homepage will welcome you with five tabs that summarize all the content. These tabs are Community, Services, Housing, Jobs, and the ‘For Sale’ section. Everything that’s available on the site will come under one or more of these portals. So, there’s more than one way of getting to the kind of products you need. The category names speak for themselves.

If you are looking for a job or want to offer it, the category of work will suit you, if you want to sell or buy housing – the category of real estate. But the most interesting category is the community. I think you’re intrigued why the community category is on such a platform. Let’s get to know each category better so you can easily navigate the site and use it for your own purposes.

Browse Community

The community is a dynamic way of shopping according to the type of ad you’d want. The groups cover everything from Childcare and Artists to Musicians and Volunteers. So, you can dive into one of these communities and find the service or stuff you want.

There’s a Lost and Found group where people share can share, for example, info on pets found without owners. And the Events community can have information about Rummage Sales or other events near you.

Browse Services

The Services category brings you everything besides the actual goods and products (which you’ll find in the ‘For Sale’ category). From HVAC repairs and music classes to building contractors and therapists, there’s something from every service imaginable.

It’s like the ultimate virtual Yellow pages for any service you’ll ever need. For your convenience, there is a filter on the left, with the help of which you can select your city or state. Thus, as a result of the search, you will receive only those offers that may interest you.

Browse Housing

If you browse the Housing category, you’ll find a wide variety of offers on all types of accommodation. Whether you need it for commercial, business, or residential purposes, there are options for every conceivable living requirement.

There are apartments for long-term residences or sublets for short-term stays. There are also specific interesting categories, like Housing Swap and Vacation Rentals. These are great if you’re feeling adventurous or just need a place in a city you’re visiting.

Browsing Jobs

The Jobs category work as a cross between both available jobs as well as services offered. You don’t really go ‘shopping’ for jobs, but there are definitely times when you’re looking for one. If you browse through carefully, you can find ideal job placements for yourself. The proper ads always come with qualification requirements or recruiting criteria, etc.

This category also works similar to the Services category in the sense that you can see services/jobs that people are offering. So, if you miss one in the Services section, you’ll most likely find one here. The Jobs section also has a maximum number of sub-categories.

Browsing ‘For Sale’

The ‘For Sale’ category is where you find all the physical goods and products on the website. It’s a vast collection of items that is almost incomprehensible. But browsing the contents through the given sub-categories makes it easy to navigate and find what you want. The items cover every imaginable product. You’ll find musical instruments, electronics, clothing, cars, book, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, fabric, sporting goods, etc.

One of the most wholesome categories to browse is the ‘Free’ section. This section features used goods, pets, old products in working condition, etc. that are given away for free. So, if you want to adopt pets looking for new homes or an old guitar that still jams, the ‘Free’ sub-category is a great place to be.

Final Note

Since many are free to post your ad in, there may be questionable deals that also appear once in a while. As a sensible shopper and responsible browser, you ought to know which deals to stay away from.

But all in all, it gives you an experience like no other online store. It’s a place where anything is virtually possible, and you’d be missing out on a lot if you didn’t give it a try.