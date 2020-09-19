6 Things To Consider When Shopping Online in the UK – 2020 Guide

If we talk about the trends that have conquered the world, but also the UK, in recent years and whose expansion is yet to be expected, online shopping is certainly at the very top of the list. Not only are we given the option of purchasing everything our heart desires while sitting in our armchair anywhere in the world instead of going to a physical store, but it all comes to our doorstep without hassle.

Since the restrictions brought about by the new situation caused by the coronavirus have greatly popularized such activities, it isn’t surprising that this practice has become more frequent, and online stores have become more sought after and visited. Many who had never considered the possibility of ordering from the Internet before were even forced to accept this method due to these events, which continued even after the quarantine. Yes – it’s THAT contagious.

The British definitely have certain desires when it comes to safety and the way of shopping. Even regardless of the current circumstances, online purchase is an integral part of their everyday life as they are known as followers of trends and modern solutions. Maybe you’re one of them and you already have a lot of experience, or maybe right now you’re thinking about whether to finally make those amazing few clicks. We’re here to help you by revealing the factors you should pay attention to if you want to wait for a decent delivery in the comfort of your English home.

The credibility of the online shops you choose

Not every result on Google you come across when searching for your favorite online stores is secure and verified. Sometimes a single letter difference in a link that you won’t notice right away is enough for your money to end up in the hands of fraudsters, hand in hand with your valuable data while remaining empty-handed. Truth be told, those responsible for such cases in the UK are successfully fighting fraud in this field, but extra caution is never out of the question.

First of all, always take into account that it’s a proven platform from which people already order and which has an official domain. If the domain name differs by at least one letter from the official one, it isn’t the website you need, so leave it immediately. All security protocols must be in place and of course, there are always options to check them – just don’t be lazy and do it all before buying. Anything that deviates from this can lead to unwanted consequences.

Payment method

This is perhaps one of the things, in addition to the credibility of the ordering site itself, that worries most of those who’d like to engage in this type of shopping. Is it safe to provide payment information? What type of payment methods do all platforms support and does the bank itself have anything to do with it? Normally – no one likes to risk their personal details being embezzled or misused. Also, no one would be overly happy to have to make ten different cards in order to be able to shop on different sites.

If we talk about the most popular methods in the UK, credit cards are definitely at the first place, followed by debit cards and PayPal. With this last method, there’s probably no chance of making a mistake as the process is quite simple and all you need is an email address and a password – and it’s supported by most virtual shops. However, the first two options aren’t too complicated either – just make sure that the site is verified and that entering sensitive data won’t jeopardize your security.

Also, make sure that your card is supported by the platform – if you aren’t positive about that, calling customer support or the bank and asking about this is always a good idea.

Ease of use of the platform

What does this mean? A lot. First of all, the website you’re buying from should be transparent and not confuse you immediately at the first click. The products should already be sorted by categories to make choosing the desired section easier so that you don’t have to scroll endlessly until you find what you want. The English nation itself is quite adept with technology, and senior citizens, as well as members of all generations, very often decide to buy in this way, so the interface should also be adapted to them.

Filters and the advanced search feature are other pluses if the company has implemented them. You know how a not-responding page can be irritating and nerve-wracking – website creators shouldn’t allow this either. The essence of everything is that you can easily navigate, choose what you want and that the checkout process isn’t too demanding and doesn’t consist of a thousand steps. All basic information should be highlighted and clear, as well as the amount of the total cost and all other details related to the order you’re making.

Shipping conditions

Each shipping method has its advantages and disadvantages. Those that guarantee fast delivery are generally more expensive than regular ones, while standard ones, of course, take longer to reach you. Delivery options within the UK are numerous and most sites will give you a choice.

What many are interested in is the free shipping option that most platforms can boast of today. This is quite a valuable thing if you’re ordering something high-priced, where eliminating shipping costs would mean a lot to your pocket. Read all the conditions carefully and, if this matters to you, pay attention to which products this option applies to, so as not to lead to misunderstandings.

Why is this appealing to people? Mostly because it’s in the interest of many potential customers to save valuable time and money that they’d spend during their visit to the store. This option would rather encourage someone to order online, and platform owners are aware of that. So… make the most out of this possibility!

Return policy

You may now be thinking, ‘But why would I care about this detail if I order exactly what I want?’ Well, for many reasons. In situations when ordering clothes, it can easily happen that you inadvertently choose the wrong size or color – again, a single wrong click is enough for such a failure. Also, you need coverage if your package arrives damaged or you just think that the ordered item doesn’t meet the prescribed standards or doesn’t suit you, that it’s not worth as much as you paid for it, and so on.

Always read the online store policy – Terms & Conditions aren’t there in vain, although, true that, we all hate reading them. Choose only web pages that offer the possibility of returning the product in case of dissatisfaction, as well as the option of compensation or refund of possible damage or unwanted item. An even bigger plus is if the platform itself has the option to cancel the order, as that way you won’t be forced to go through a long return process if something seems to be wrong right after the purchase.

Product reviews

True, before you dare to order something from any site, you may want to find out more about the company, read testimonials or just find any comments related to it. You can do this with a classic Google search or shorten the process using the Kevsbest.co.uk platform where you can find the best-ranked services and reviews in case you are in doubt between several stores. But still, what’s perhaps of the greatest importance to everyone are the reviews of the products on the very online shop web page.

On those like Amazon, The Body Shop, and many other virtual stores within different niches, you’ll always be able to find impressions that something you want to buy has left on others who have done it before you. Always give preference to shops which have this option enabled – this means that the company has nothing to fear and is committed to listening to the wishes and needs of customers and working to improve. It’s likely that such stores will provide additional information without difficulty or respond to potential future product-related complaints if any – and that’s what truly matters.