Shopping in Midtown Manhattan: 5 Destinations You Shouldn’t Miss in 2020

Hailed, as the shopping capital of the United States, New York, is every shopper’s dream destination. Here you can find absolutely everything from chic boutiques to flea markets scattered across the different boroughs of NYC. However, shopping is still best done in Midtown Manhattan—the central business district of the city.

Midtown Manhattan features towering skyscrapers, luxury hotels, famous restaurants, and iconic boutiques, making it the perfect destination for tourists. There are hundreds of shops here, and travelers who want to go on a shopping spree can be overwhelmed by the options available to them.

One way to make the trip as hassle-free as possible is to book a midtown hotel that offers easy access to these locations. Westgate New York Grand Central is situated near subway lines, tourist spots, and bus stations, making it a practical starting point for shopping sprees in NYC. Visit this link to book a room.

While you’re planning your accommodation, it’s also a great idea to narrow down the stores and boutiques you want to visit. We’ve made a list of shopping locations in Midtown Manhattan that you wouldn’t want to miss:

Macy’s

This shopping hub, located in Herald Square of Manhattan, is the flagship of the famous Macy’s department store chain. This particular branch is also said to be one of the biggest department stores in all of the United States. It features hundreds of retail stores, including top fashion and skincare brands like Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Estee Lauder, and many more.

Macy’s is also well-known for putting on animated window displays during the holiday season. If you’re visiting NYC during Christmas, you can catch these intricate displays, which are now considered a popular attraction.

Bloomingdale’s

This timeless shopping destination in Midtown Manhattan has been in business for 150 years. From its humble beginnings, Bloomingdale’s has grown to be a national brand. The building itself is known for its regal appeal, characterized by the simple black and white checkered marble floor and luxurious ambiance.

Additionally, it has eight levels of merchandise and a seemingly endless collection of apparel, cosmetics, clothing, furniture, and more. The department store is known to feature luxury products, but they also cater to the public with the right balance between premium and affordable items.

Saks Fifth Avenue

This famous shopping destination located along Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan is the main flagship of the luxury department store chain, Saks Fifth Avenue. People on the lookout for classic and statement shoes can expect to find the pair they need right here, as the mall has an entire floor dedicated to footwear brands.

Saks Fifth Avenue carries premium brands such as Chanel, Versace, Christian Louboutin, and Louis Vuitton. At the same time, the store also houses an assortment of cosmetics, fragrances, accessories, and apparel from different brands.

Manhattan Mall

This indoor shopping mall situated at the heart of Midtown Manhattan is home to dozens of retail stores. Manhattan Mall has an extensive collection from the brand JC Penney, the mall’s primary occupant. At the same time, you can find here different retail stores that offer various items, such as Victoria’s Secret, Hallmark, and Radio Shack, to name a few.

Fifth Avenue

Fifth Avenue isn’t an establishment per se, but this major thoroughfare running through Midtown Manhattan has famous designer boutiques and shops, making it the fashion mecca of NYC. You won’t have a hard time spotting stores like Apple, Bergdorf Goodman, Abercrombie & Fitch, Gucci, H&M, Michael Kors, Banana Republic, Prada, Victoria’s Secret, or Tiffany & Co.

Scouring the department stores and boutiques in and around Midtown Manhattan is a tiring yet fulfilling activity that will satisfy those who have a keen eye for style and quality. Make sure to pack your comfiest shoes and get a lot of rest the night before—you’ll have a lot of ground to cover if you want to make the most out of your New York shopping spree.

Times Square

Shopping in Times Square is an original and exciting experience. The huge luminous signs that announce countless shops and products are themselves a spectacle. In this area, exclusive clothing stores, electronic goods, toys, and candy stores abound, along with an infinite number of places that offer any imaginable souvenir.

FAO Schwarz

FAO Schwarz is the oldest toy store in the United States. It opened in 1862 and is a must for a family shopping trip to New York. This gigantic store on Fifth Avenue has a famous piano that is played dancing on it, an incredible motion simulator and bottarga that walk through the halls. A real dream place to spend the day!

Century 21

It is located right in front of the World Trade Center in the financial district. This prestigious department store is famous for its fantastic sales, especially at the end of the season. You will find designer clothes and brands such as Versace, Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, and many more. Do not forget to visit it; you will surely find many items on offer.

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets (Hudson Valley)

Located in the Central Valley area, one hour from Manhattan, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets is an outdoor mall with more than 220 luxury brand outlets. You will find clothes from Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Versace, and many more designers, as well as jewelry, household items, and many other branded stores, all with reduced prices.