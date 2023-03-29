Dropping The Knee? A Guide To Shopping For Auckland Engagement Rings

When the time comes to pop the big question, an engagement ring will help seal the deal. It signifies an important milestone in your relationship. However, an engagement ring can be a substantial purchase. As such, you want to get it right as you take the next step in your relationship.

If choosing a ring in Auckland overwhelms you, this article shares tips to help you find the one your partner will love.

Look For A Reliable Jeweler

Your jeweler can make or break the whole buying experience. To become the best jeweler, one must have expert training and knowledge. The best jeweler in Auckland can help you find the perfect ring to meet your budget and preferences. Hence, looking for an expert who has earned a credential from a highly recognized program is best.

An engagement ring is a considerable expense. Make sure to buy it from trusted Auckland jewelers like Diamonds on Richmond’s or similar ones. Reliable jewelers can provide you with only the best quality ring for your price.

Also, ensure the jeweler offers good warranties. This way, you don’t have to worry about manufacturing issues. Consider a jeweler offering exchanges or returns to maximize your investment.

Check Their Style And Preference

You may be the one paying for the ring, but your partner will be the one to wear it. Considering their taste and style can help you find the right one. You can ask your partner’s family or friends for advice.

Be attentive to your partner’s personal preferences and style. Do they get excited about gems or diamonds? Are there any specific preferences in shape and cut? Another way to determine your partner’s taste is to look at her jewelry collection. Have you noticed the style of jewelry they wear? It should give you a general idea of the design they like.

Get The Proper Size

Ensuring you get your partner’s ring size before the wedding proposal is essential. You want to give them an engagement ring that fits them. Wearing a loose one may fall off and get lost. You can ask their trusted jewelers to tell you their ring size.

Alternatively, you can secretly measure their favorite ring. If they wear it on their ring finger and it’s their non-dominant hand, use this information and tell your jeweler about it. They can figure out the right size for your partner with their expertise.

Set A Budget

The cost of engagement rings in Auckland can vary greatly. As you browse for an engagement ring, it’s easy to stretch your budget to more than you can afford. Thus, setting a clear budget can help you stick to what you can afford when searching for a ring.

A general rule of thumb is to save one to three months’ worth of your salary for an engagement ring budget. Nevertheless, it’s essential to create a budget that works for you. This way, you can narrow your options, and your jeweler can provide the best rings for your expected price range.

Learn More About Engagement Rings

Once you have a general idea of your partner’s style, your budget, and a list of potential jewelers, you can now focus on the nitty-gritty of choosing an engagement ring.

Here are some essential factors to consider:

Shape

Shape refers to the top-view outline of the stone. Round stones are the most popular choice for an engagement ring. Nowadays, fancy shapes are also taking the spotlight. These include oval, rectangle, marquise, pear, square, and heart shapes.

Cut Style

A cut style denotes a stone’s facets. It refers to a stone’s proportion, symmetry, and polishing. Traditionally, brilliant cuts with 57 to 58 facets are best for round diamonds. However, the emerald cut is ideal if you prefer a square or rectangular shape. It features four longer facets and beveled corners.

Cut Quality

Cut quality is one of the most important things you should never sacrifice. It refers to how well the stone’s facets interact with light. Did you know the stone’s cut quality can dictate how it sparkles? An average rough diamond with a perfect cut quality will look more stunning than a high-grade rough diamond with poor cut quality.

Metal Band

Most traditional jewelers use yellow gold to make engagement ring bands. Nowadays, more colors emerge to offer fresh and modern alternatives. These include white gold, platinum, and rose gold. Make sure to choose a color that complements your partner’s style.

Most individuals consider price and durability when choosing a ring band. For instance, platinum may look like silver, but it’s more expensive since it has greater density and is rarer. Some metals may scratch easier than others, so consider your partner’s lifestyle and activities.

Setting

Diamonds and other stones are held in place by settings. Ring settings have two jobs: to keep the stone in place and protect it from damage. Generally, the two popular types of settings are prong and bezel.

A prong is a simple setting that holds the stone in place with four to six narrow metal supports called prongs, thus the name. The four-pronged setting gives a round stone a squarer appearance and covers less of the diamond’s area, allowing it to sparkle. Meanwhile, a six-prong setting is more durable and offers a round stone with a more exquisite look.

On the other hand, a bezel is an excellent option if you’re looking for a more protective setting. The stone is attached to a thin metal strip with a bezel setting to hold it in place. However, you can’t view the stone from the side, but it’s well-protected. A bezel setting is most suitable for stones with sharp points. These include square or marquise cuts, which are more likely to chip.

Aside from these two settings, consider other types, such as halo, three-stone, tension, cluster, and cathedral settings.

Takeaway

Getting ready for your proposal is an exciting time. Planning for the most romantic way to ask the big question is essential. However, don’t forget about the event’s highlight. Choosing the right engagement ring for your partner can give you more confidence to get a resounding yes. So, remember the above tips to help you find the perfect ring in Auckland for that lucky person in your life.