5 Shipping Container Security Tips Every Shipper Should Know

Whether you’re new to using a shipping container or not, there are shipping container security methods you should know. Also, if you’re the new owner of a shipping container, congratulations, and welcome to the club! Owning a shipping container means that you must protect your investment and know the shipping conditions your container will be exposed to while in transit.

Depending on your cargo, it’s usually a good idea to err on the side of caution. This means that if your cargo is of moderate value, then it’s time to beef up your security system. The good thing is that most shipping container security products are a one-time purchase that will give you more than your money’s worth.

1. Measure Twice

The first step is to take measurements to ensure that your new security products will fit. A mistake that a lot of new shippers make is to invest in a security system without measuring first. This only leads to a bothersome return process or money down the drain.

Also, it’s important to get the exact dimensions of the products you intend to purchase along with the measurements on the shipping container. By taking these steps, you’ll know for sure whether the products you purchase are compatible with your container beforehand rather than later.

2. Choose a Beefy Padlock

When you want to know for sure that your cargo is secure in transit, then you must invest in a rock-solid padlock. Additionally, you want to consider an enclosed hasp, such as this lock by ABUS at antitheftboss.com.

By choosing a lock with an enclosed hasp, you add an extra layer of protection that thieves would have to break through with power tools. Even then, the job would take too much time to complete without being noticed.

If you prefer to skip over the enclosed hasp, then it’s wise to stick with a lock that doesn’t have an exposed shackle. This type of lock can be a discus or monoblock. Another option is the popular hidden-shackle PACLOCK with a 6-pin cylinder that’s compatible with most shipping containers or Conex Boxes.

The bottom line is to not go cheap on your lock because it’s your primary line of defense when protecting your cargo. Because if thieves see that you installed a high-security padlock, it’s going to be more likely to deter them and show them that you mean business.

3. Install a Lock Box

Depending on the type of lock you choose, it’s best to install a lock box along with your lock. There are two primary types of lock boxes, and those are weld-on and bolt-on. Similar to the ABUS ConHasp, installing a lock box gives you an extra layer of security.

The key to choosing the right box is to make sure that the padlock you choose is compatible with it. This entails checking the size of the shackle hole and the interior dimensions of the box. Then, you must decide if a weld-on or bolt-on is better for you.

In most cases, if you’re a skilled welder or know someone who is, a weld-on is the more secure route to take. All in all, by adding a lock box, you make it extremely difficult for thieves to access your lock, while also providing ample protection against pick and brute-force attacks.

4. Always Choose Weatherproof Components

Since shipping container security products will be exposed to the elements, it’s imperative to choose security products that are weatherproof. If you don’t, you’ll definitely be dealing with rust issues that will quickly make your security system obsolete.

One example of a good weatherproof locking system is ABUS’ Granit variety. The black coating proves extreme corrosion resistance and will not chip over time. Additionally, marine-grade locks are another good choice since they’re built to resist corrosion when exposed to saltwater.

Plus, it’s important to make sure that your lock box is also weatherproof, not just your padlock. The main takeaway is to check whether everything you install on your box is weatherproof before buying.

5. Install a Wireless Camera System

If you plan to store your shipping container on your property, then it’d be wise to amplify your security with a smart camera system. This way, you receive alerts directly to your phone when the system detects motion. Also, these types of security systems allow for optional add-ons such as floodlights with motion activation.

By taking this step, you ensure that thieves won’t be tampering with your container while it’s on your property. Because this way, you’re able to surveil around your box at all times. Finally, it’s also possible to install a high dB alarm with this type of security system with the option to alert authorities if the system detects an intruder.

Final Tips

Chances are that if you invested in a shipping container, then you have valuable cargo to both ship and store. The upfront investment of high-quality shipping container security products recoups itself by giving you peace of mind at all times.

Just imagine if you choose a dingy lock that you’re constantly having to worry about while your container is on your property or in transit. Does this sound like something you want to do? Thieves will only scoff at a cheap padlock and break it with ease.

Instead of taking that route, put the time into choosing a high-security padlock and lock box manufactured by a trustworthy brand. Then, put the time into having it professionally welded to the box or bolted with care.

Lastly, don’t be shy about doubling up on your security products to make it even more difficult for thieves to access the contents of your container. This means going with a padlock and lock box along with a crossbar lock or chain lock.

When you’re serious about your shipping container security system, these are the lengths that are worth going to because that’s what it takes to ensure that no one breaks into your container.