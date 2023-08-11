Tips For Shipping a Car From Hawaii to California

Are you moving from Hawaii to California? While you can get there via plane, there is no land between the two locations. That means driving is impossible.

So, how are you supposed to get your car to your new home? The answer is a car transport service. Shipping a car from Hawaii to California is both convenient and cost-effective. Even if driving were possible, you would pay an arm and a leg for gas.

The problem is getting your car to California safely. The last thing you want is to have to pay for expensive repairs after your move. We’ve got a few tips that will help you out.

How Does Shipping a Car to California Work?

The distance between Hawaii and California is several thousand miles. You’ll meet the auto shipping company at a port in Hawaii. From there, they’ll take your car and transport it to California.

When you get off the plane in Cali, you can pick your car up at the port and drive it to your new home or have the transport service take it there.

How Long Will It Take for Your Vehicle to Arrive?

Shipping a car from Hawaii to California can take a little over a week. Of course, this can change depending on the weather and the distance between the two ports.

You may have to wait several weeks if the drop-off location doesn’t have the proper accessibility or if the transport service has several other vehicles they’re working with.

How Much Will It Cost?

In almost every instance, shipping a car is cheaper than driving it. Again, when moving to California from Hawaii, you don’t get much say because driving is impossible.

The total cost to ship your car will depend on several factors. A few of these include:

Time of year

Make and Model of your ride

Condition of your car

When you need your vehicle

Get price quotes for auto transport to and from California from about three companies. This will ensure that you get an amazing deal.

Get Your Car’s Information Together

Step one of shipping a car is gathering your vehicle’s information. If you don’t, you may run into delays on your transport day.

You’ll need your driver’s license, car title, proof of insurance, proof of ownership, and registration.

Research Transport Companies

Now that you’ve gathered your information, you can research transport companies. List off your requirements.

From there, check reviews to find a company that can meet those requirements. You should also ensure a transport service is fully registered before hiring them.

List Off Your Requirements

Sit down and make a list of the things that you’re looking for in a company. For example, you may prefer enclosed transport rather than open.

Make a budget and only consider companies that can meet your price needs.

Check Reviews

Google transport companies to check out reviews. If you know someone that’s had their car transported, ask them who they went through.

Many people comment if they have something good to say about a company. Don’t rule out a transport service that has a few negative reviews. Instead, look for patterns in behavior.

Make Sure the Company Is Registered

Any transport business should be registered under the Department of Transportation and the Federal Maritime Commission.

You can confirm whether or not they’re registered by getting their DOT number and looking it up.

Check Your Insurance Coverage

Before transporting your vehicle, check your insurance coverage. You’ll need an active policy to ship your car to California.

You should also ask your transport company about their liability insurance. This will ensure that your car gets to your new home without a scratch, and if it is scratched, you’ll be able to get it fixed without hurting your wallet.

Deposits and Payments

Every business has different deposit and payment requirements. For example, some transport companies require you to put something down at drop off. Learn how they keep that deposit safe.

Ask the company what type of payments they accept. You need a transport service that will take your credit card.

Prepare Your Vehicle

The last step of shipping a car is to prepare it for transport. Clean it, take pictures of it, check it for leaks, and document your mileage.

Clean Your Car

If you don’t clean your car, the dirt and grime will cover up any dents the vehicle may receive while in transport. Scrub it inside and out.

Remove any items that may move around in the car and harm the interior. If you have any personal items in the vehicle that could get broken, take them out.

Take Pictures of Your Vehicle

If your car is harmed during transport, you’ll need to make an insurance claim. It’s much easier to do that if you have pictures of the damage.

Check for Leaks

Most companies won’t take your car if it’s leaking. That’s because it could damage the other vehicles on the transport.

Record Your Mileage

If the transport company decides to take your car for a joy ride, you’ll want to know about it. Take a picture of your mileage before you drop off your vehicle.

This way, you’ll know if your car took any extra trips on its way to you.

All You Need to Know About Shipping a Car From Hawaii to California

Shipping a car from Hawaii to California doesn’t have to be complicated. Find a registered transport company that will get your vehicle from one port to the other for the best price.

Prepare your car for transport by cleaning it out, recording your mileage, and looking for leaks. Don’t forget to check your insurance before your trip, and be sure your transport company is registered.

Are you looking for tips that will help your move to California go as smoothly as possible? Check out our blog for more informative posts!