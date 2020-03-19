Shaq’s Son Shareef Has A Crush On Tinashe

After watching Tinashe’s latest TikTok video on Tuesday, Shareef expressed his love in a series of tweets, including this bold reply to Tinashe’s tweet, “I have a crush on you.” Moments later he added, “Who doesn’t like Tinashe she’s dope!”. Aww.

Shareef surely felt a sigh of relief early Wednesday morning when Tinashe responded with a trio of heart emojis.

Shareef O’Neal (20), was a highly recruited prospect in the Class of 2018 ultimately signing with the UCLA Bruins. However, his brief stint at UCLA ended early this year as he announced his decision to transfer to LSU, his father’s alma mater.