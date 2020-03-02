Shannen Doherty is Trying to Stay Positive

Mary McFarren
Image source: Todayshow.com
Shannen Doherty was in good spirits on Saturday afternoon while spending some time with her friends just cooking and relaxing.

Recently, Doherty revealed that her breast cancer had returned, and it’s in stage 4. She said the disease had come back a year earlier, but she had decided not to share the news. She was first diagnosed in 2015, and in 2017 it went in remission. It was back a year later, and right now Shannon says that she is “trying to embrace every day”.

