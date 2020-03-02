Shannen Doherty is Trying to Stay Positive

Shannen Doherty was in good spirits on Saturday afternoon while spending some time with her friends just cooking and relaxing.
After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it. Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends. @annemkortright has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way. She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable. If that wasn’t enough…. Annemarie brought in @kirastokesfit to kick my butt yesterday! It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I.
Recently, Doherty revealed that her breast cancer had returned, and it’s in stage 4. She said the disease had come back a year earlier, but she had decided not to share the news. She was first diagnosed in 2015, and in 2017 it went in remission. It was back a year later, and right now Shannon says that she is “trying to embrace every day”.