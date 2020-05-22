The Rock Pays A Heartbreaking Tribute To Shad Gaspard On Instagram

The sad news broke on Wednesday morning, that WWE star Shad Gaspard had indeed been killed. The wrestler was swimming with his 10-year-old son when they were pulled out by the current. Lifeguards were able to save Shad’s boy, but sadly the 39-year old was swept out to sea. Three days later all hope was extinguished as it was confirmed his body had washed ashore.

Hours later Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson found the words to mourn his friend and colleague on Instagram.

“This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard’s wife, son, and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son”, The Rock shared with his 183 million fans.

