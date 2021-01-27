5 Best Tips for Setting Up a Home Office – 2021 Guide

The main advantage of working from home is having the possibility to be flexible about how you manage your job responsibilities. While this flexibility can feel empowering, it’s important to remember that productivity is difficult to maintain outside a proper working environment. To protect your workflow when working from home, you need a nice home office. But setting up an office that can bolster productivity and make you feel both comfortable and motivated can be a challenge.

If you struggle coming up with ideas for a home office that can satisfy the requirements of your job, read on to discover our best tips.

Identify Your Needs

Each job has its specific demands, so before making a must-have list for your home office, you need to consider the type of work you do. A copywriter’s needs will vary from those of a software developer or customer support specialist. For example, if your work is mostly focused on writing, a small desk may be just right for you. However, if you’re a graphic designer or illustrator, you may need a large workspace to fit multiple desktops and your artwork.

Think about your daily job-related activities and how you can do them most efficiently. This will help you identify your needs, so you can create a list of essential purchases. You also have to determine whether you have enough space available in your home to bring in large office equipment. You may have to use a whole room if you have a lot of office materials. However, if your needs are minimal and you can do your job well with a laptop, phone, and printer, a corner desk can be just enough for you.

Purchase Reliable Office Equipment

Most jobs require specific equipment, weathertech, electronics, or industry-specific devices. Once you’ve created a list of essential office equipment, go more in-depth and think about features. For example, if your list includes a printer, how much do you expect to use it? What kind of materials are you more likely to print? Do you have space for it? Some products are perfectly fit for home offices, like the inkjet printers from Brother-usa.com which don’t occupy a lot of space yet provide excellent printing quality.

Another key factor to have in mind is that the quality of your office equipment will dictate how efficiently you can do your job. So, don’t make compromises that may hurt your productivity in the long-term. Any gadget or piece of equipment you use daily should perform to high standards. Since you’re no longer in a traditional office setting, you don’t have a hired technician to fix your computer or printer. Buying high-quality equipment can thus protect you from stressful situations.

Make Ergonomics a Priority

Comfort should be the main goal when setting up a home office. You cannot keep your productivity constant throughout the day if you don’t feel comfortable when sitting at your desk. The most important thing that guarantees comfort is an ergonomic office chair. Because bad posture can lead to severe neck and back pain, you need to ensure your body is properly aligned when you sit down to work.

For better ergonomics, you can also purchase a monitor. This will ensure your eyes are at the screen level when you’re working. If you prefer to work from a laptop, you can purchase a laptop stand to elevate it so you won’t hunch over the screen. Take regular breaks from your desk. The human body cannot sustain long periods of sitting without health risks. You can set an alarm to remind you to take a break.

Create an Inspiring Space

Motivation is tricky. Convenience, comfort, and a sense of responsibility are not always enough to keep us motivated and productive; otherwise, the concept of procrastination wouldn’t circulate so much in our conversations. To give our best at work, we also need to feel inspired. Sometimes, the working environment can provide that much-needed inspiration. If you want to set up a home office where you can work efficiently, create an inspiring setup, and add personality to your workspace.

To create a beautiful home office, you can focus on a few elements that have a high aesthetic impact. The first tip of top designers is to bring in plants. Many air-purifying plants require minimal maintenance to thrive, so you don’t have to worry about additional responsibilities. Besides plants, you can add your favorite artwork, family photos, and any decorations that spark your joy. Don’t waste time following design trends. Your home office should be appealing to you at a personal level, so you can fully enjoy the time spent there.

Pay attention to Lighting

Studies have shown that being exposed to natural light keeps people more productive, healthier, and happier. So, choose a place for your home office that benefits from at least a couple of hours of abundant natural light. Sunlight can drastically improve your perception of an indoor space. A spacious, sunlit office will look much more attractive, and you’ll feel eager to spend time there.

You also have to consider the artificial lighting setup in your office. Dim lighting can cause eye strain and make you feel drowsy. Bright lighting is often too harsh on the eyes and can cause migraines. During the day you need cold light, which is known to increase alertness and productivity. In the final hours of the day, you can switch to warm light for a smooth transition to a state of relaxation and calm. Working in cold light late at night can disrupt your circadian rhythm and cause sleep problems. When working late, switch to warm light at least 2 hours before going to bed.

Working from your home office can bring more flexibility to your life. Since you’re fully responsible for your time, it’s in your best interest to increase productivity and thus gain more time for personal pursuits. Having a dedicated home office with all the equipment you need to stay efficient is thus essential. Feeling inspired by your work environment can also promote an increase in productivity, so create a space where you feel motivated and serene.