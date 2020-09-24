8 Reasons Why Serviced Apartments are the Best Type of Accommodation for Every Traveller in 2020

When it comes to finding the right accommodation for your trip, everyone is different. For some travellers, location is everything, but for others it is all about the luxury. However, when it comes to staying in a serviced apartment, you can have the best of everything.

Serviced apartments have become an increasingly popular form of accommodation in recent years, with more and more of them now available in the most popular travel destinations around the globe. Yet if you are a traveller who is not familiar with serviced apartments then you may be wondering what all the fuss is about! So here are eight reasons why serviced apartments are the best type of accommodation for every traveller.

1. 24/7 Concierge

If you are looking for good quality service, then you will not be disappointed during your stay at a serviced apartment. Most serviced apartments offer a concierge service 24/7 to help you get the most of your stay. Concierge services are great for travellers as they are armed with useful local knowledge to help you with transport links, theatre showings, and the best restaurants in the area. This can save you a considerable amount of time on scrolling through the internet when trying to navigate a new location.

2. Freedom and Privacy

Compared to hotels, serviced accommodation can offer you extra privacy and freedom that will make your stay even more enjoyable. While concierge staff are on hand if you need them, you don’t have to worry about hotel staff roaming around the halls late at night as at serviced apartments you are free to come and go as you please. You also do not have to worry about what time the hotel night manager locks the hotel doors, as you can gain access at any time.

Staying in a hotel often is not a great experience if you have to be up early the following morning and are kept up by the noise made by neighbouring rooms. So, no matter what the reason for your trip, you can enjoy freedom and privacy when staying in a serviced apartment.

3. Facilities

There is a range of extra facilities that you can benefit from through your stay that you would not find in many other accommodation settings. For example, serviced apartments usually provide a separate living and sleeping space. So that you can enjoy a relaxing evening on the sofa before going to bed.

They usually also have some kitchen facilities for you to use which makes eating at home a more feasible option during your stay. Staying in a hotel means being cooped up in one room, but you have many more options available to you when staying in a serviced apartment.

When staying in an apartment, you do not have to go out for a night on the town if you do not feel like it. Instead, you can use your private, fully equipped kitchen to prepare your own meal and relax with a drink of your choice.

4. Location

Traditionally, hotels have been a more popular accommodation option because they are usually found in central locations, meaning that it is easier for travellers to get around. But you can now find luxurious serviced apartments in popular cities up and down the UK, as well as around the world. For example, the serviced apartments provided by Dream Apartments in Liverpool are extremely popular and are placed in the heart of the city.

You can find more information about these apartments at https://dreamapartments.co.uk/serviced-apartments-liverpool.

5. Housekeeping

So, we know what you are thinking; if you do not stay in a hotel, then you will miss out on the convenience of housekeeping. But do not worry! Serviced apartments also offer a housekeeping service. With both the luxuries of home-style living and the convenience of cleaning and daily linen services, you can experience the best of both worlds.

No more having to remember to put your ‘do not disturb’ sign on your hotel door, as with a serviced apartment housekeeping is available upon request. This way you do not have to suffer any early morning unexpected visitors!

6. Cost-Effective

Some people make the mistake of assuming that serviced apartments are a lot more expensive than hotels. But you may be surprised to find that they can actually save you money. Most serviced apartments charge per apartment, instead of per person. So, if a few of you are going to be staying then it works out cheaper for everyone.

Also, if you plan to stay for an extended period of time, then you can enjoy beneficial rates. It really is a no brainer!

7. Security and Safety

It is important that for the duration of your stay that you feel comfortable and safe, and you are sure to feel safe in a self-contained and private serviced apartment. The apartments are usually manned by security staff 24/7 and only residents can gain access (unlike a hotel bar). No one can enter the front door to the apartments unless they have an access key or have been allowed in by a member of staff. Along with CCTV and a secure outside entry, you can enjoy a good night’s rest knowing that you are safe and secure all night.

8. Great for Business Trips

Not all guests at serviced apartments are traveling for pleasure as they are also extremely popular amongst business travellers. If you have work to do while you are away, then you have all the resources and space you need in a quiet and peaceful environment. With individual Wi-Fi networks for each apartment, and more space in your apartment than you would find in a hotel room, you can work hard throughout the day, ready to let down your hair and enjoy the local area at night.

From more privacy and freedom to competitive rates based in central locations, serviced apartments are by far the best type of accommodation, no matter what the reason for your trip. If you want to feel safe in luxurious and relaxed surroundings with all the comforts of home, then a serviced apartment is the accommodation for you.